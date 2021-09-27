Toyota Fortuner Legender 4×4 To Be Launched Soon!

Up until now, If you ever wanted a Fortuner 4×4, you’d have to opt for the standard version as opposed to the fancier Legender version. However, things are about to change now as Toyota is soon going to launch the Fortuner Legender in the 4×4 guise! Expect the Legender 4×4 to carry a premium over the 4×2 version. Let’s take a look at the Fortuner Legender:

Fortuner Legender: a quick recap

Compared to the standard Fortuner, The Legender looks a bit Lexus-inspired. It gets a smaller grille with an even sleeker headlamp cluster. The bumper and the grille look like 2 distinct entities on this one. It gets an aggressive bumper with neatly integrated LED fog lamps. On the sides, it gets a new 5-spoke alloy wheel design. The rear gets the same set of taillights albeit with a black stripe running across it. The Legender is available only in a white paint job with a black contrasting roof and is offered in a 4×2 AT avatar.

Equipment on the interior includes a large infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, JBL sound system, connected car tech, front clearance Sonar, seat ventilation system, etc. to name a few. It also includes driving modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport. The Legender comes with a Dual Tone (Black + Maroon) interior theme. The Fortuner is powered by an upgraded 2.8L, turbo diesel engine which puts out 204PS and 500Nm of peak outputs in the Automatic version while in the Manual version, the torque output is 420Nm. The 2.7L petrol engine is unchanged delivering 166PS and 245Nm of peak outputs. A 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter unit is available. It also gets Auto limited-slip differential and lockable diff on the 4×4 models, MT and AT.

To improve its off-road capabilities, idling has been reduced from 850 rpm to 680 rpm to increase traction. The sport mode adjusts the operation of the accelerator and steering wheel and makes the new Fortuner more suitable for overtaking and driving at high speed. There is no word yet on the launch date of the Legender 4×4 but we expect to be launched soon in the coming weeks.