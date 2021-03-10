Ford Ecosport SE Launched At INR 10.49 Lakh

Ford launched the EcoSport in India back in 2013 and the EcoSport gave birth to the competitive compact SUV segment we witness today. Despite being the oldest player in the segment, the EcoSport hasn’t been topping the sales chart for quite a while now due to the cut-throat competition from almost every other major player in India. To ensure it still is a steady seller, Ford has introduced a brand-new variant to the EcoSport lineup, priced at INR 10.49 Lakh for petrol and INR 10.99 lakh diesel variants.

More details

Christened Ford EcoSport SE, the new variant features design cues borrowed from its American & European peers, where the compact SUV is sold without a rear-mounted spare wheel.

Apart from an elegantly designed tailgate and a new, dual-tone rear bumper that sports a silver applique, the SE variant retains EcoSport’s butch, robust appeal with a bold grille, 16-inch alloys and high ground clearance that enhance its SUV credentials. Ford EcoSport SE comes with an easy to use puncture kit that will enable owners to repair tyre damage within minutes, without the hassle of removing the tyre from its slot. Introduced in Titanium trim, the EcoSport SE carries forward the legacy of superior technology and connectivity with Ford’s renowned SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Ford PassTM integration.

Mechanically, it is powered by the same engines – a 1.5L, naturally aspirated petrol producing 121BHP and 149Nm of peak outputs mated to a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT ( top trim only ) and a 1.5L diesel engine delivering 100BHP and 215Nm of peak outputs mated to a 5-speed MT.

Official statement

“Customers increasingly follow global benchmarks in design and look for things that are unique and distinctive, just like the new EcoSport SE,” said Vinay Raina, executive director, Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India. “The SE carries forward EcoSport’s fun to drive credentials as well as its rich legacy of outstanding safety and best-in-segment technologies like SYNC 3.”

Rivals

Talking a bit more about the sub-4-m CSUV segment the EcoSport gave birth to, it now has more players than ever. Products like Mahindra XUV 300, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Honda WR-V, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger etc are already giving stiff competition to the Ford EcoSport while products like MG ZS Petrol, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq are in the wings, about to be launched soon.