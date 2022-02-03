Triumph Trident 660 Gets Pricier!

Triumph Trident 660 is indeed a great bike in the 700cc motorcycle segment. It’s comfortable, it’s nimble to ride in the city, and it doesn’t have any heating issues either. Earlier, it was bang for buck motorcycle at ₹6,95L Ex. Showroom. It was very competitive pricing because back then Honda had launched the CBR650R and the CB650R in India at ₹8.88 lakhs and ₹8.67 lakhs respectively. But from 1st Feb 2022 onwards, you’ll have to pay ₹50k more over the initial price. Now the starting price is ₹7.45L Ex. showroom.

Triumph Trident 660: A Quick Recap

The Trident 660 Triumph Motorcycles enter the premium middleweight roadster category. The new 660cc powertrain, unique triple engine performance, minimal design, class-leading technology, and handling on the Trident are aimed to introduce a whole new dimension to a new generation of Triumph riders as well as enthusiasts. There’s a new shift drum assembly, crankshaft, pistons, clutch, camshafts, cylinder liners, and alternator, among other components.

Triumph also decreased bore and increased stroke (to 74.0mm x 51.1mm) for more low- and midrange punch. The claimed max power output is 80 hp at 10,250 rpm and 64Nm at 5,000rpm. Nearly 90 percent of the torque is available from as low as 3,600rpm and exists till 9,750rpm. Triumph is offering ride-by-wire technology that unlocks two rider modes, each with dedicated engine maps, traction control, and ABS intervention levels. Triumph will also be offering a bi-directional quick shifter as an accessory fitment.

The 660 triple is nestled in an all-new steel frame, although even then Triumph has managed to keep the weight to a pretty reasonable 189kg wet. Suspension duties on the Trident will be handled by a set of Showa upside-down forks up front and Showa preload-adjustable mono-shock at the back. While braking will be handled through Nissin brakes with twin 310mm discs. Power will be put down on the blacktop through Michelin Road 5 tires.

The Trident 660 is available in four different striking color schemes: Crystal White or Sapphire Black, both with contrasting decals, or twin color options of Matt Jet Black & Silver Ice or Silver Ice & Diablo Red.