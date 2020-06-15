Triumph Tiger 900 India Launch Date Revealed

Just a few days ago, Triumph launched the Bonneville Twins in Special Black Editions and now the British bikemaker has announced its next big launch in India.

The most anticipated motorcycle from Triumph Motorcycles India, the Tiger 900 will be launched in India on June 19, confirmed the company. The bikemaker was expected to launch the adventure motorcycle in May, however, that got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the most highly anticipated launches this year, the Tiger 900 will replace the Triumph Tiger 800 range in India. Company dealerships all across the country have already started accepting bookings at Rs 50,000 along with setting up a dedicated website wherein interested customers can make an online booking.

What To Expect from the bike?

The upcoming Triumph bike in India will be available in three variants, namely, GT, Rally, and Rally Pro. According to previous reports, Triumph intended to launch the Rally Pro variant first and then add the GT and the Rally variants later which was in line with the company’s strategy of launching the top of the line variant first followed by the mid-range and entry-level variants. However, now it seems that the company will launch all three variants together.

Design

The new Triumph Tiger 900 adventure motorcycle features plenty of design-related changes, including a new headlamp cluster with LED DRL, more pronounced character lines, etc. However, the Rally variants are off-road inclined whereas the GT is an adventure model. Therefore, the off-road friendly Rally variant sports wire-spoked wheels wrapped in tubeless tires, while the GT model comes with alloy wheels.

Features

The new Tiger 900 gets safety and electronic features such as an IMU-based ABS system co-developed with Continental, a bi-directional quick shifter, electronic cruise control system, cornering ABS, traction control with six riding modes – Rain, Rider, Road, Sport, Off-Road, and Off-Road Pro, and the My Triumph connectivity module as standard on the pro trims.

Mechanical Updates

The virtually all-new bike is based on a lightweight steel trellis frame and aluminium rear sub-frame which makes it 5 kg lighter than its predecessor. To handle suspension duties, the motorcycle comes equipped with a 45mm upside-down telescopic forks and a Showa mono-shock suspension unit at the rear end. For safety, the Triumph Tiger 900 offers disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and traction control.

Powering the Tiger 900 is a new 888cc 12-valve, liquid-cooled, in-line, 3-cylinder engine that makes peak power of 95.2 PS and a peak torque of 87 Nm. Triumph says that the power output is 9 per cent more than the previous generation in the mid-range, while the torque output is 10 percent more than the previous generation. The new engine features a new crankshaft that improves character and sound, a new balancer to manage the new firing order, and new camshafts, pistons and con-rods.

Also READ: Maruti Suzuki Alto Is India’s Best-Selling Car For 16 Years In A Row

Expected Prices

Internationally, the prices have been increased in the range of 4 percent to 7 percent, compared to the Tiger 800, and the same will be seen in India as well. The Tiger 800s were priced between the Rs 12 to 15.2 lakh ex-showroom mark. Keeping that in mind, one can expect the Tiger 900 to carry a price tag between Rs 13 to 16 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the Tiger 900 will go up against the likes of the Ducati Multistrada 950 and the BMW F 750 and F 850 GS range.