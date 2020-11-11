Triumph Tiger 850 Sport To Be Unveiled On 17th November

When we talk about the recent success of ADV tourers among other motorcycle segments, the Triumph Tiger range has a lot to contribute to it. Versatility, capability and a host of options to choose from has largely contributed to Triumph Tiger’s success and widespread popularity. The beginning of 2020 witnessed Triumph India bringing in the Tiger 900 range and now, the British manufacturer is looking to expand the Tiger range. It has teased an upcoming motorcycle dubbed as ‘Tiger 850 Sport’ which will be unveiled on 17th November.

More details

Although Triumph has released a set of teaser images, the company is doing very well do to keep much of the new bike hidden from view.

Only the front end and the side fairing is visible in the images. The front end looks strikingly similar to that of the Tiger 900s. The image shows a red finished adventure tourer with the Tiger’s instantly recognizable LED headlamp setup. The ‘850 Sport’ moniker which graces the side fairing also suggests that the upcoming motorcycle will be a sport-tourer and won’t prefer going off the road. The text accompanying the social media post reads: “A NEW TIGER. TAILOR-MADE TO DO IT ALL. Global Reveal 12 pm (GMT) 17th November 2020. Triumph’s new Tiger 850 Sport is set to introduce a new standard for road-focused versatility. “

Expected Specs and features

It is expected to carry forward the same engine which does the job in the Tiger 900 range because it won’t be feasible to play around with the engine again, just to fit the moniker, right? The in-line three-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor displaces 888 cc and produces 95 hp and 87 Nm of torque. Transmission is a 6-speed unit. We expect the new variant to carry forward this configuration despite the ‘850’ in the nomenclature.

The Tiger 900 range is loaded to the brim with modern-day features like a 7-inch colour TFT instrument display, IMU-powered cornering ABS, cornering traction control, Triumph Shift Assist (bi-directional quick shifter), 6 riding modes, cruise control, heated grips and seats, mobile charger, tire pressure monitoring system, and so on. We expect Triumph to drop down some of these features to bring the costs down a bit. The Triumph Tiger 850 will lock horns with the likes of BMW F900XR and Yamaha Tracer 900. Expect Triumph to price the upcoming road-focused tourer competitively in order to make the Tiger range more accessible to motorcyclists around the world. The Tiger 850 Sport will make its online debut on November 17th and is expected to be ready for the market sometime in the first half of 2021.

Triumph Trident

Triumph recently unveiled the production-spec version of the Trident. The claimed max power output is 80 hp at 10,250 rpm and 64Nm at 5,000rpm. Nearly 90 per cent of the torque is available from as low as 3,600rpm and exists till 9,750rpm, which is incredible!

Also read: Is Triumph Working on Two New Motorcycles Based On the Trident 660?

Triumph is offering ride by wire technology that unlocks two rider modes, each with dedicated engine maps, traction control and ABS intervention levels. Triumph will also be offering a bi-directional quickshifter as an accessory fitment. Once launched in India later this year the Triumph Trident will be the most inexpensive offering from Hinckley.