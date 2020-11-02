Is Triumph Working on Two New Motorcycles Based On the Trident 660?

The Triumph Trident 660 has managed to create quite a hype for itself and for all the good reasons. Once launched, it is the going to be the most inexpensive motorcycle from the British manufacturer. Its roadster looks, supposedly approachable riding dynamics and a potent motor has made several motorcyclists plan their finances to acquire the naked roadster, once it is launched. Whenever a manufacturer develops a new platform, it is only likely that it will utilize the same platform to spawn a new set of motorcycles.

While it only seems logical, it seems like Triumph is going to trod the same path. Latest reports suggest that the Trident 660 wouldn’t be the only motorcycle based on the brand’s new 660-platform and Triumph could be working on two new bikes.

ADV-tourer

A picture has been leaked online which showcase the pre-production version of both the motorcycles. The image is supposedly clicked at one of Triumph dealer summits where the Trident is flanked by two other motorcycles. With the Roadster set in the centre and an adventure tourer and sports tourer on either side of it, the image seems to indicate that the Trident’s new steel platform and 660cc triple may be put to use in two new incoming motorcycles. The ADV-tourer looks more hardcore than the other and features the same design philosophy we have witnessed in the Tiger 900 range. The long suspension travel, wire-spoked wheels with high ground clearance only hint at one thing that this ADV-tourer is going to be a capable off-roader. The 80 HP power figure of the Trident could be tweaked around a little in order to suit the motorcycle’s characteristics.

Sport tourer

On the right side of the Trident in the leaked image sits a sport-tourer with sharp styling. Notable features include a semi fairing with a sharp design and twin headlamp set up. The front would have a set of USD forks and twin-discs. While the ADV-tourer motorcycle looks more hardcore, the sport-tourer variant looks more road-biased. This fact is further accentuated by its road-biased tyres. We’ve already seen Kawasaki leverage the benefits of platform sharing with its wide 650cc platform. The Japanese manufacturer has built the Z650, Ninja 650, Versys 650 and the Vulcan 650 on the same platform. And all of these motorcycles are currently on sale in India. If Triumph indeed comes with new motorcycles based on the Trident 660, it could mean a jackpot for the British bikemaker.

Trident 660 specifications

The Trident’s 660cc triple has its origins in the modern 675 Daytona engine. While the Trident’s unit is most closely related to the Speed Triple S 660 engine, Triumph says it has some 67 unique components. he claimed max power output is 80 hp at 10,250 rpm and 64Nm at 5,000rpm. Nearly 90 per cent of the torque is available from as low as 3,600rpm and exists till 9,750rpm, which is incredible!

Triumph is offering ride by wire technology that unlocks two rider modes, each with dedicated engine maps, traction control and ABS intervention levels. Triumph will also be offering a bi-directional quickshifter as an accessory fitment.