2021 Honda CB1000R Officially Unveiled

In a sea of litre-class naked streetfighters, the Honda CB1000R manages to stand out, all thanks to its Neo-Sport Café design which fuses futuristic elements with some visual flair dating back to the years gone by. While most of the manufacturers are chasing astronomical performance figures, Honda has banked on CB1000R’s approachable nature and distinctive styling. Honda has updated the CB1000R for MY2021 and has also made the naked motorcycle Euro5/BS6 compliant.

More details

The changes aren’t drastic or substantial but they do make the Japanese litre-class naked a better motorcycle than before. Honda released a teaser video first, before officially unveiling the CB10000R to build some hype around it.

Cosmetic changes

Although the 2021 CB1000R has retained the same silhouette as the current iteration of the motorcycle, there are some cosmetic bits which make the motorcycle stand apart from its outgoing iteration. One of the most prominent updates come in the form of new headlight design which has a slanted appeal to it. Another updated item is the wheels, which for 2021 get a visual refresh with new seven-spoke cast aluminium wheels set in a distinctive Y-shape pattern. Honda has also tweaked the design of the radiator shroud and the side plates.

Updated powertrain

Coming to the mechanical changes now, despite being Euro5 compliant now, the motorcycle continues to make 143bhp and 103 nm from its 998cc inline-four engine. To transfer all this power to the rear wheel, the engine of the bike is paired with 6-speed chain drive gearbox. The bike also gets rider assist features like Throttle By Wire (TBW) with 3 preset riding modes: P (Power), EB (Engine Brake) and HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) and a raw-edged exhaust for a sporty feel. To garner Euro5 certification, Honda replaced the 02 lambda exhaust sensors with Linear Air Flow (LAF) sensors in the downpipes. The company also adjusted the fuel injection settings, something that is also credited with providing the updated model with improved delivery and response.

Updated features

The most significant update comes in the form of the inclusion of a TFT dash, superseding the reverse LCD item of the previous generation bike. The new unit is a 5” full-colour design, and it brings with it the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system too.

That means riders using a Bluetooth headset and smartphone can operate calls, music, and navigation with their voice. It also comes with a USB port, located under the seat. Honda has also unveiled a ‘Black Edition’ of the CB1000R which, undoubtedly, makes the litre-class naked more aggressive to look at. It is a blacked-out version of the bike and comes factory-fitted with a quickshifter!

Honda NX125

Honda recently unveiled the 2020 edition of the Honda NX125 scooter, in China. The NX125 is inspired by Honda’s Grazia scooter. Just like its cousin, the NX125 gets aggressive and sporty looks. The Honda Grazia, is available in Indian markets, while the NX125 will be sold in Chinese markets.

Both the scooters are equipped with the same powertrain and a host of features. On the feature front, the Honda NX125 is equipped with a host of features like- a fully-digital instrument cluster, two small storage compartments on the front, roomy under-seat storage for helmets and other riding gear, and a USB charger to keep your smartphone topped up.