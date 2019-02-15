Triumph Welcomes the New Street Twin and Street Scrambler to India

Triumph Motorcycles India, a well known British brand, making some of the most beautiful two-wheelers in the world. This iconic brand launched the new for 2019 Street Twin and Street Scrambler bikes for a price of INR 7.45 Lakh and INR 8.55 Lakh respectively. While keeping the retro look alive, these two British bikes offer the latest in terms of technology, giving you the feel of having an older bike but without the hassles of actually driving an old model. Moreover, these classic British beauties will also come with a 2 year, unlimited kilometre warranty from the factory, which is valid worldwide. For further peace of mind, customers can extend the warranty by two more years. The extended warranty can be purchased with the motorcycle or within the first 2 years of purchase of the vehicle.

Triumph Street Twin

The Triumph Street Twin, a part of the Bonneville series of bikes from Triumph gets a power bump and some more changes. The 900cc parallel twin engine now generates 64 bhp and 80 Nm, which is an 18% increase in power. The bike also gets improved Brembo 4 piston callipers in the front, providing better braking performance. The looks of the bike have also changed, giving it a more contemporary styling. The new cast aluminium, spoke wheels look neat. The motorcycle also comes with a new instrument console and an optional tyre pressure monitoring system. Colours available with this bike are Matt Ironstone, Koros Red and Jet Black.

Triumph Street Scrambler

Powered by the same 900cc, parallel twin motor, the Street Scrambler too generates a maximum of 64 bhp and 80 Nm of torque. The new model comes with driving modes – Road, Rain and Off-Road. The ABS and traction control systems on the bike can be switched on and off. It also gets a torque assist clutch, which is lighter and will be much more comfortable to use on traffic-filled streets. The Scrambler too gets a new instrument cluster. The new adventure-oriented seat and widely spaced forks give it a nice Scrambler style presence. The Street Scrambler can be customised with more than 140 accessories and is available in 3 colour options – Fusion White, Cranberry Red and Khaki Green & Matt Aluminium with a jet black coach-line.

Also Read: The Thruxton TFC Is The First Of Triumph’s Handbuilt, Limited Edition Range

Mr Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd. commented “The past five years have been quite exciting for us. We’ve grown the brand to 6000 strong customers offering the widest portfolio of motorcycles to suit each motorcycling style. The new Street Twin and Street Scrambler are packed with enhanced performance, improved ergonomics and come with a wide array of customization options allowing owners to have a machine unique to their personality. Both these motorcycles are fun to ride and remain true to the Triumph DNA with motorcycling at its core. Modern classics continue to be the most loved Triumph motorcycles in India and contribute to 55% of total volume. We’re focused on introducing smarter, high-performance machines that will enable us to furthermore strengthen our presence in the country.