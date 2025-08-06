New Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Debuts with Ultra-Lightweight Detailing & Hardcore Luxury Vibes

Overview: A Carbon-Drenched Masterpiece
- The new Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is the ultimate expression of lightweight performance and design.
- Adds exclusive carbon fibre detailing, a bold exterior, and premium interiors to the Sport SV lineup.
- Powered by a monstrous 4.4-litre Twin Turbo V8 mild hybrid engine producing 635PS.
- Global debut set for August 13 at Monterey Car Week; bookings now open.
Introduction: When Power Meets Purposeful Design
Range Rover has never been about compromise — it’s about merging capability with class, and strength with sophistication. But the new Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Edition takes this philosophy even further. It doesn’t just look fast; it’s been re-engineered to feel lighter, move quicker, and perform better — all while offering a deeply luxurious experience. With ultra-lightweight carbon fibre detailing, high-performance parts, and a bold new aesthetic, the SV Carbon Edition is here to complete the high-performance Range Rover SV lineup.
This isn’t just an SUV — this is a rolling statement of intent.
The SV Line-Up, Now Complete
Until now, Range Rover’s SV division had already impressed the world with two stunning variants — the original Sport SV and the stealthy SV Black. But the new SV Carbon Edition is a whole new beast. It brings in a sharp, athletic design with carbon elements that don’t just add visual drama but also shave off kilos. It’s meant for those who want to feel the thrill of performance without giving up the premium feel of a Range Rover.
Design That Breathes Performance
Every inch of the SV Carbon Edition has been sculpted with both form and function in mind. The SUV wears Forged Carbon detailing as standard — this includes trims around the Active Quad Exhausts, aerodynamic enhancements, and a carbon fibre bonnet available with an optional Twill finish (with that distinct diagonal weave pattern).
The paint palette includes four main options, but customers can go even further with curated shades from the SV Premium Palette. The carbon theme doesn’t just stop at the exterior — it seeps inside too, giving the entire vehicle a low-slung, performance-focused identity.
The Heart: Raw Power and Advanced Engineering
Under the hood sits a 4.4-litre Twin Turbo V8 mild hybrid engine, producing 635PS and 750Nm of torque. It’s the same heart that powers the SV and SV Black, but here, it feels more purposeful. The carbon fibre engine cover adds flair to the powertrain bay, while performance gains come from weight-saving innovations like 23-inch optional carbon fibre wheels that shave off 76kg.
If that’s not enough, buyers can opt for Carbon Ceramic Brakes with coloured calipers — blue, yellow, bronze, or black — to match their taste and stop on a dime.
Inside: Where Innovation Meets Indulgence
The cabin is a beautiful mix of modern tech, deep luxury, and purposeful performance. Four interior themes are on offer:
- Ebony (classic black),
- Rosewood/Ebony (rich and bold),
- Light Cloud/Ebony (cool contrast),
- Cinder Grey/Ebony (vegan leather, sustainable and stylish).
The seats are backed in Forged Carbon, illuminated with SV logos, and bolstered for maximum comfort. The highlight? Range Rover’s Body and Soul™ Seat (BASS) technology, which lets front-seat passengers not just hear music, but feel it — a real multi-sensory experience.
There’s also extended Moonlight Chrome detailing, SV treadplates, and a level of cabin craftsmanship that feels more supercar than SUV.
Specification Table
|Feature
|Details
|Variant
|Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Edition
|Engine
|4.4L Twin Turbo V8 mild hybrid
|Power Output
|635PS
|Torque
|750Nm
|Top Speed
|180 mph (approx. 290 km/h)
|Exterior Finish
|Forged Carbon + Optional Twill Carbon Bonnet
|Wheels
|23-inch Alloy (Standard) / Carbon Fibre (Optional)
|Brakes
|Carbon Ceramic (Optional) with coloured calipers
|Interior Themes
|4 options incl. sustainable Cinder Grey/Ebony
|Special Features
|BASS seat tech, SV illumination, SV Bespoke personalization
|Premiere
|13 August 2025, Monterey Car Week
|Availability
|Now open for bookings at rangerover.com
Conclusion: A New Chapter in Carbon Performance
The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Edition is more than just a model refresh — it’s a declaration. A declaration that luxury can be performance-driven, and that capability doesn’t need to come at the cost of elegance. With its deep carbon infusion, razor-sharp design, and proven V8 powertrain, the SV Carbon Edition proves that the future of high-performance SUVs can still be thrilling, refined, and meticulously crafted.
Range Rover has played its carbon card — and it’s an ace.