Triumph Street Triple RS Gets A Price Hike In India

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS was introduced a couple of months ago in the Indian market. The British manufacturer, after a long delay, finally unleashed the middleweight naked streetfighter and managed to surprise the motorcycling fraternity by pricing it at INR 11.13 Lakh. The price sounded a bit familiar because the BS4 version of Street Triple RS was priced the same.

New pricing

In the international markets too, Triumph didn’t ask for any premium over the previous iteration but we expected a minor price hike in the coming months and that has finally happened. Triumph India has now made the Street Triple RS a bit costlier than before.

The Street Triple RS is now retailing at INR 11.33 Lakh. If you consider the plethora of updates the new model has received over its predecessor, the INR 20,000 rise in price seems justified. The rise in price will also clear up some space and price gap for the Street Triple R to slot in, which should be launched in India soon. The Street Triple RS continues to be powered by a Moto2 derived engine but in a different state of tune.

The Street Triple RS

Triumph overhauled the internals and remapped the engine for better mid-range performance, 9 per cent more as Triumph claims it to be. It also now gets a bi-directional quick-shifter as standard. The Street Triple RS received some cosmetic upgrades too, in the form of sharper headlamps. The changes don’t end here as there’s new bodywork, new graphics, and to improve the overall aerodynamics, the 2020 Street Triple RS also got a new flyscreen.

Triumph is particularly famous for using top-of-the-line components while developing their motorcycles and that doesn’t seem to change with the new 2020 Street Triple RS as well. It continues to use top-spec M50 four-piston Monobloc front callipers so that braking is sorted. It also comes with a quick-shifter as standard while there are riding modes on offer which can be switched on the fly. The 2020 Street Triple RS is available in two colour schemes, namely matte jet black with aluminium silver and yellow decals, and silver ice with diablo red and aluminium silver decals. The Street Triple RS remains one of the lightest bikes of its segment at 166 kgs (dry) weight.

Triumph India will soon bring in the updated Street Triple R. The R doesn’t get the colour TFT dash that you find on the Triple RS. Instead, it has to make do with the old semi-digital LCD dash that has been around since its 675 days. The 765cc triple heart is shared between the two 2020 models. The one on the Triple R puts out 118PS and 77Nm. It also gets ride-by-wire, three riding modes (Rain, Road and Sport), switchable traction control and ABS. The latest addition to the 2020 model is a bi-directional quickshifter, which you also find on the Triple RS.