2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Range To Get Visual And Performance Upgrades

The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ninja H2 Carbon, and Ninja H2R are ready to raise the bar even higher as the engine updates make these supercharged hypersport machines the most powerful H2 motorcycles to date. Key components to the increase in power include a new air filter, intake chamber and spark plugs.

In addition to the increased performance for the Ninja H2, Kawasaki has added Brembo’s latest high-spec calipers. In the cockpit, a new TFT (thin-film transistor) color instrumentation display with four selectable display modes, as well as Smartphone Connectivity which enables riders to connect to their motorcycle wirelessly. Bringing all this power and technology to the pavement are new Bridgestone RS11 tires.

The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 and Ninja H2 Carbon feature new LED turn signals and an LED license plate lamp, meaning all lighting equipment (headlamp, position lamps, taillight, turn signals, and license plate lamp) are now brighter and more efficient LED technology. New for 2019 is the addition of the Brembo Stylema front calipers, a redesigned supercharged emblem, and Kawasaki’s Highly Durable Paint.

The motorcycles share technologically advanced components, including the 998cc inline four-cylinder engine, proprietary supercharger, lightweight trellis frame, compact superbike dimensions, aerodynamic bodywork, and a strong single-sided swingarm. The 2019 Ninja H2 is available in Mirror Coated Spark Black, while the 2019 Ninja H2 Carbon is offered in Mirror Coated Matte Spark Black / Golden Blazed Green with its clear coated raw carbon fiber fairing on display.

A new “Supercharged” emblem emphasizes the increase in performance offered by the supercharged engine of the Ninja H2. Red color accents express the uniqueness of this high performance engine, while graphics depicting high-velocity intake air being spun around convey a sense of speed. Also new for 2019 are wheel pinstripes.

Also new is Kawasaki’s Highly Durable Paint (used on all non-carbon bodywork parts). The new paint features a special top coat that allows certain types of scratches to repair themselves, enabling the paint to maintain its high quality finish through normal wear and tear.

Highlights of the 2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon and Ninja H2 hypersports:

NEW Most powerful H2 engine to date while maintaining the same fuel efficiency

NEW Brembo Stylema monobloc brake calipers

NEW Bridgestone Battlax RS11 sport tires

NEW TFT full color instrument display with four selectable modes

NEW Smartphone connectivity

NEW All LED lighting

NEW Highly Durable Paint with “self repairing” top coat on high touch areas

The information that can be viewed on the connected smartphone through the proprietary app are: