Triumph India’s 2,500cc Bike To Make Its India Debut At The IBW

The Triumph Rocket 3 was unveiled earlier this year Internationally and is all set to make its India debut at the India Bike Week in Goa on December 5th, 2019. The new-gen Rocket 3 is available in two variants – ‘R’ and a touring-friendly GT version. This new Triumph flagship gets an inline, 3-cylinder engine, which at 2,500cc, displaces 200cc more than the outgoing version.

Boasting of the biggest engine fitted on any mass-produced motorcycle, the Rocket 3’s liquid-cooled motor is tuned to produce 167 hp at 6,000 rpm and maximum twist of 221 Nm at 4,000 rpm. These numbers are far off from what any of the competitors of this motorcycle can produce, allowing this large cruiser to accelerate to 100 kmph in a mere 2.79 seconds. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a hydraulic clutch. With so much power available, Triumph has given the Rocket 3 enough of electronic aids to help the rider. Moreover, the rider also gets to choose from four riding modes – Rain, Road, Sport and a customisable mode to fine-tune the engine as per road and weather conditions.

This new roadster is also lighter compared to its predecessor. Where the motor is now 18 kilos lighter than the one on the outgoing bike, overall, the motorcycle is 40 kilograms lighter than the last-gen machine. Details like all-new aluminium frame, single-sided swingarm and some more translate to a weight of 291 kg for the Rocket 3 R and 294 kg for the Rocket 3 GT. Talking more about hardware, this huge cruiser will offer a fully-adjustable Showa monoshock at the rear and Showa USD forks up front.

Anchoring duties are handled by brakes from Brembo, dual 320 mm discs with Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial monobloc callipers at the front and a single 300 mm disc with 4-piston monobloc calliper at the rear. Other features on offer include twin LED headlamps, TFT instrument cluster, sculpted 3-header exhaust, 20-spoke alloy wheel, single-sided swingarm and adjustable ergonomics. The R model features blacked-out alloy wheels, while the GT version displays exposed machining on rim and spokes. The GT variant of the bike additionally gets a fly-screen, heated grips and a backrest for the pillion.