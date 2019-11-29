McLaren Racing And Automation Anywhere Announce Formula 1 Partnership

McLaren Racing and Automation Anywhere, a global player in Robotic Process Automation announced a Formula 1 partnership that will integrate artificially intelligent software robots (bots) into the team’s race operations. The multi-year technology partnership, beginning at the start of the 2020 Formula 1 season, will deploy Automation Anywhere’s intelligent digital workforce in a competitive motorsport environment.

The technology – digital workers that work side-by-side with people to perform repetitive and manual tasks – will help streamline McLaren’s business processes and empower the race operations team to improve efficiencies, reduce errors and speed up decision making. As part of the partnership, Automation Anywhere’s brand will be represented on the MCL35 race car, the race suits of the team’s race drivers, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, and on race operation equipment.

Talking about the new partnership, Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing said, “We’re delighted to welcome Automation Anywhere into the McLaren Racing family and the world of Formula 1, for the first time. To perform in this sport, we need to be at the forefront of technological advancements and empower our people to apply their thought and focus on chasing marginal gains on track. Automation Anywhere’s sophisticated technology will help us do this, and we’re looking forward to working together in the coming seasons.”

Formula One cars will go through an overhaul, post which, the most aerodynamic cars till date, will form the grid in 2021. Promising more exciting wheel-to-wheel racing, the FIA has published a new set of regulations which will define the future of Formula 1 from 2021 onwards. These were published after more than two years of intense research and development and in close collaboration with all the partners at Formula 1, with the support of the teams and drivers, circuit designers, the single tyre supplier, Pirelli and all F1 stakeholders. It is a major change in how the pinnacle of motorsports will be run, and for the first time, will address the technical, sporting and financial aspects all at once.