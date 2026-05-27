Triumph’s new 350cc motorcycle range may get a price hike from June 1

Recently, Triumph updated its entire small-capacity motorcycle lineup in India with new 350cc versions. The move helped the company bring prices down on several models after the bikes entered a lower GST bracket. For many buyers, it looked like the perfect time to pick up a Triumph motorcycle at a more attractive price.
Now, that short window may soon close. Here’s why-
A Mumbai-based Triumph dealership has hinted that prices of the 350cc range could increase from June 1. The expected hike may be between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 depending on the motorcycle.
Right now, Triumph offers six motorcycles in this lineup.
- Speed T4
- Speed 400
- Scrambler 400 X
- Scrambler 400 XC
- Thruxton 400
- Tracker 400
Earlier this year, the company shifted from the older 399cc engine setup to a smaller 350cc platform. This move helped the motorcycles fall under a lower GST bracket. Because of that, some models became more affordable than before.
The Speed T4 did not receive any price cut and continued at the same price. Other motorcycles in the lineup saw noticeable reductions.
- Scrambler 400 range became cheaper by around Rs 10,000
- Thruxton 400 also received a similar reduction
- Speed 400 got a smaller price cut
If the upcoming price hike happens, some motorcycles could once again move closer to the pricing of the older 400cc models.
Here are the current ex-showroom prices:
- Speed T4 – Rs 1.95 lakh
- Speed 400 – Rs 2.32 lakh
- Tracker 400 – Rs 2.46 lakh
- Scrambler 400 X – Rs 2.59 lakh
- Thruxton 400 – Rs 2.65 lakh
- Scrambler 400 XC – Rs 2.89 lakh
The expected increase may not be the same across the range. More affordable models like the Speed T4 are likely to get a smaller revision. Higher positioned motorcycles such as the Thruxton 400 and Scrambler 400 XC could see a bigger hike.
Triumph India has not released an official statement yet. Right now, the information is based on dealership sources and social media updates. More clarity is expected in the coming days.
The shift to the 350cc platform was an important move for Bajaj and Triumph because the older 399cc motorcycles attracted higher taxes. Similar downsized engines have also been introduced on several Bajaj and KTM motorcycles in recent months.
The Speed 400 continues to remain one of the most popular bikes in the lineup because of its balance between performance and pricing. At the same time, motorcycles like the Scrambler 400 XC and Thruxton 400 are attracting buyers looking for a more premium riding experience.
With prices likely to change soon, dealership enquiries for these motorcycles could increase further during the final week of May.