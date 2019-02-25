Trek Domane AL Range Of Bicycles Launched In India

Cycling is an ideal way of exercising which also helps you to shed a few extra pounds and improve overall health and stamina. Well-known bicycle maker Trek is one of the biggest names in this space. The company today announced the addition of 4 new road-bikes in their portfolio, catering to beginners and avid cyclists who are into endurance cycling. The new bikes in this list are 2019 Domane AL 2, AL 3, AL 4 & AL5. With a starting price of INR 57,999, all the bikes come with an aluminium frame which is warrantied for life.

Talking about the new road bikes, Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bicycle India said, “Domane is one of the most popular models from our road bike portfolio and is a perfect combination of speed and comfort; while getting cyclists into the world of road cycling without a huge price tag! Domane AL series offers balanced, race-stable endurance geometry that delivers responsive and predictable handling even on the roughest roads. We have introduced the series in India keeping in mind Randonneurs and as well as beginners who want to get into endurance and leisure riding. We continue our commitment to providing Trek’s global products fitted with the latest technology to the growing base of cyclists in India.”

This aluminium frame uses endurance geometry to maximize control, handling and responsiveness on the road. The cycles also come with unique IsoSpeed Carbon fork, which swoops forward toward the dropouts, absorbs vibrations from the road, so the rider’s arms don’t feel fatigue as quickly. Tubeless ready rims and puncture-resistant “Bontrager R1 Hard-Case Lite” tyres are standard on all 4 variants. Moreover, Consumers can choose from 3 different groupsets with a wide range of gearing for long climbs. The top of the line Domane AL5 is equipped with 11-speed Shimano 105 Drivetrain which includes 105 shifters, 105 front and rear Derailleurs, 105 Crank, 105 Cassette and 105 Chain. Other salient features of these cycles are: