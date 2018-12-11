Toyota’s Remember December Campaign Offers Buyers Benefits Of Up To INR 1.10 Lakh

It is that time of the year when car manufacturers go all out to push sales of their vehicles, as customers prefer to wait it out until the change in calendar year. As new purchases turn a year older within a month, which affects resale value, car makers try to offer benefits which offset the situation. Toyota India rolled out its annual Remember December campaign consisting of exciting benefits to bring year-end cheer to customers. The company has announced special offerings on select models across Toyota dealerships in India.

There will be attractive offerings like -buy now and pay in March 2019 on the newly launched Yaris, with additional benefits of upto Rs 1,00,000. There are benefits on other models too with up to Rs. 1,10,000 on the Corolla Altis and upto Rs. 45,000 on the very popular Fortuner. There are benefits of up to Rs. 38,000 and Rs.23,000 available on the Etios and the Liva respectively. Toyota is also offering special benefits for Government and Corporate employees. All customers can avail these benefits until 31st December. Why is not the Innova in the list? Year end or beginning, the car’s popularity never fades and when some buy it to run 13,00,000 flawless kilometres, they aren’t thinking about resale at the time of purchase anyways.

Commenting on this yearly campaign, Mr. N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “It has been our constant endeavor to offer the world class quality, comfort and unmatched safety to our customers in terms of all our products line up and after sale services. Toyota products have been appreciated time and again by customers for the low cost of maintenance, high resale value, long lasting durability, safety, quality and excellent performance. We would like to extend our gratitude to our loyal customers who have shown their relentless trust and confidence on Toyota products. With the new year around the corner, we hope a positive momentum in buying sentiments ensuring push in sales.”