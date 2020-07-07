Mahindra Roxor Teased With A Refreshed Design

Mahindra has been working on a refreshed design of the Roxor off-roader which is far from similar to any Jeep models – previous and present. This comes after it was recently reported that the International Trade Commission(ITC) has upheld November 2019’s findings that the Mahindra Roxor appears similar to the Jeep Wrangler.

This meant that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) won its bid for an order to block US sales of the Roxor off-roader. As things stand now, import of Mahindra Roxor kits into the US for local assembly has been banned, forcing the Indian automaker to go back to the drawing board again.

Updated Design

The Mahindra Roxor in the US market was introduced with old-school design and several customisation options. If reports are to be believed, the off-roader will come with much cleaner design rather than the Jeep-like face. As seen from the teaser image, It features a wider bonnet with conventional SUV-like front. The Roxor off-roader will have retro-styling with a wider nose. The Mahindra Roxor off-roader gets a contrasting colour plastic surround border that runs across the front and the headlamps.

It also gets an all-new bumper design, new grille and exposed tyres. The new Roxor’s grill is designed in a way where it narrows down as it meets the bumper, thus leaving the tyres exposed up front, similar to the earlier model. The teaser also hints at a prominent silver applique that runs across the width.

Powertrain & Transmission

The Roxor is powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine, which is basically the same 2.5-litre diesel unit that was offered with the previous Thar. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. The SUV comes with a 2-speed transfer case, full-floating axles, leaf springs, disc brakes upfront and drum brakes at the rear. The off-roader is equipped with standard 16-inch wheels.

The Roxor is currently priced at $15,999 (Rs. 11.99 lakhs) for the 5-speed manual variant and at $16,999 (Rs. 12.74 lakhs) for the automatic variant in the USA. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is built by Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), Mahindra’s US subsidiary, at Auburn Hills in Michigan. It falls under the side-by-side category in the North American market.

The Mahindra Roxor is based on the previous generation Thar and shares almost all of its underpinnings and its mechanical components. Mahindra introduced a facelifted Roxor earlier this year. Since that too did not solve the problem of the infringement lawsuit, the design language of the vehicle is now set to be completely overhauled.