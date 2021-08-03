Toyota To Enter The Super Taikyu Race With A Hydrogen Engine-Equipped Corolla

After its participation in the Fuji SUPER TEC 24 Hours Race with a Hydrogen engine-equipped Corolla, Toyota is set to participate in the Super Taikyu Race in Autopolis. By entering a hydrogen-powered vehicle that uses green hydrogen produced locally in Kyushu, Toyota intends to further strengthen the hydrogen-centred partnerships it enjoys with other industries in Kyushu. The hydrogen engine Corolla participated in its first race at the Fuji SUPER TEC 24 Hours Race, which took place at Fuji Speedway on May 21, 2021, with the goal of accelerating the pace of development of its hydrogen engine. In the two or so months since the race, Toyota has implemented a number of improvements both to the car and to its related hydrogen infrastructure.

What is the Super Taikyu Race?

With the motto “A race that everyone can join” the Super Taikyu race is where only production cars with minor modifications are permitted to participate. The Super Taikyu Endurance Race allows all to participate in the race by tuning their own readily purchased sports or production cars, making this motor race enjoyable for people of all levels. The S-Tai Series consists of 7 classes which are based upon production cars with various engine displacements. This endurance race takes place over 6 stages across Japan and the champion is decided by the total points from all 6 races.

By participating at Autopolis, Toyota hopes to identify any potential issues under tough conditions, and so accelerate the pace of its development. The company will also procure green hydrogen produced locally for local consumption from Obayashi and Toyota Motor Kyushu, which support its attempts to develop a hydrogen engine. In this way, Toyota will contribute to the use and production of green hydrogen, increase energy choice, and thereby contribute to the realization of carbon neutrality.

With the ever-growing fuel prices, it is good to see that companies like Toyota are working to developing engines powered by alternative fuel. Hydrogen-powered engines have no emissions and are environmentally friendly. Hopefully, we get to see such cars in production form soon.