ABB India Partners With Audi India To Provide Charging Solutions

Audi India launched their first electric product e-Tron in July 2021 and to provide charging support to the consumers, they are going to partner up with ABB India for the same. ABB is a Swedish–Swiss multinational corporation headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, operating mainly in robotics, power, heavy electrical equipment, and automation technology areas. ABB’s electrification business area is a global leader in electrical products and solutions, operating in more than 100 countries with over 200 manufacturing sites.

Official Statement

ABB India said on Monday it is partnering with Audi India to provide charging solutions for the newly-launched, fully-electric Audi e-Tron and Audi e-Tron Sportback. “To ensure a premium charging customer experience, the newly launched Audi e–Tron and Audi e-Tron Sportback are offered with ABB’s smart Terra AC wall box charger along with the car to its customers for smart charging at home,” ABB India said in a statement.

“In line with making the global best in class charging technology available in India, we are pleased to offer our smart EV chargers for Audi India for their fully electric vehicle in India,” Kiran Dutt, President – Electrification business, ABB India, said. Dutt further added, “we offer a range of AC as well as DC fast-charging solutions for EVs along with seamless back-end integration for AC chargers with ChargerSync. It is a reliable and convenient app for ABB Terra AC wall box owners, who are looking to upgrade their charging experience to the next level.”

Terra AC charger

Both models come with ABB’s smart Terra AC wall box charger along with the car for smart charging at home. The Terra AC wall box charger is capable of delivering 11 kW power to the Audi e-Tron and complies with all safety standards and necessary certifications. The Terra AC wall box is ideal for homes, delivering high-value quality, futureproof flexibility, and advanced safety and protection. The charger has various options for network connectivity including LAN, Wifi, and 4G SIM connectivity.