Ather 450X Test Rides Commence In Ahmedabad And Pune

Further to confirming deliveries of the Ather 450X and opening full payments for pre-orders, Ather Energy has confirmed its dealer partners for the western region of India. The retail experience that Ather Energy has built through company-owned experience centres will now be delivered through dealer partners.

This required collaboration with dealers with experience of premium products and a deep understanding of consumers in their respective market. To that end, they have collaborated with Kataria Group in Ahmedabad, Kamal Motors in Mumbai and BU Bhandari in Pune. Ather Space, as Ather Energy refers to its experience centres, will open across the country in the coming months. The next 8 cities will see the Ather 450X test rides in the coming weeks, with deliveries beginning in November. Test rides will be hosted at convenient locations across the cities, prior to the official experience outlets opening later in the year.

Ather Energy will design the retail space and experience for its dealer partners, with a focus on its holistic experience-led model. Ather Space will allow prospective consumers to test ride and get hands-on with Ather’s intelligent & connected product portfolio. The company currently operates Ather Space in Bengaluru (Indiranagar) & Chennai (Wallace Garden Street).

In the Pune market, BU Bhandari will be partnering to set up Ather Space. They have been associated with the automotive industry for the last 50 years, winning many accolades towards the customer and industry-first initiatives. BU Bhandari has partnered with Volkswagen & Triumph among others, Whereas, Kamal Motors who will be operating the Ather Space in Mumbai has been No.1 dealership for Tata Motors in Commercial vehicle for the Fiscal Year 2019-2020. Kataria group, who will be the Ahmedabad partner, is one of the largest dealerships in the country representing prestigious OEMs such as Maruti Suzuki, Porsche, Bharat Benz, Honda & TVS two-wheelers.

The Ather Grid – fast-charging infrastructure is being set up in all of the cities. Each city is likely to get about 10-15 Ather Grid points before delivery. Some of the confirmed locations for Pune are Kalyan Bhel, Little Italy, Kalinga Restaurant, Copacabana, Bliss Bakery Cafe, Hotel KBs Woodland, Eat & Repeat Cafe and for Mumbai – Little Italy restaurants and Ahmedabad’s locations include Sangeetha Mobiles, Little Italy and Royal Orchid.