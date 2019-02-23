This Toyota Fortuner Loves The Outdoors

The Toyota Fortuner has been a popular off-road SUV, which is known for its reliability and tough character. While the SUV can handle quite some off-road challenges even in its stock form, some additional reinforcements in the form of some modifications will surely be helpful. Here is one example of such a modified Fortuner, equipped with various off-road ready parts from TJM. The Australian company provides a range of equipment for cars like these, making them perform better off the road. Do have a look.

This video showcases the various additional equipment this Fortuner has got installed in it. The first thing you will notice is the massive front bumper which is made of alloy metal, polished to look squeaky clean. Apart from looking nice, the bull bar also provides protection against off-road obstacles. The bull bar also holds some auxiliary lights, aerial tabs and a winch which is rated to tow up to 9,500 pounds of weight. The Fortuner also gets extra underbody protection to keep the crucial parts under the car safe when off-roading. Thick 3 mm steel plates which further help to keep the car protected and safe. This Fortuner can also handle water courtesy of the Airtec snorkel that has been mounted on the side. Making the ride more comfortable is an aftermarket XGS suspension which increases the wheel travel and makes the ride more comfortable.

Below is a video, showcasing this modified Toyota Fortuner. The second generation Fortuner has been on sale in India for quite some time now and is offered here with 2 engine options and a choice of automatic and manual transmissions. The popular choice for people in this market, the diesel motor is a 2.8-litre unit which pumps out 174.5 horses and 450 Nm of torque. The petrol engine, on the other hand, is a 2.7-litre unit which is good for 163.7 hp and 245 Nm of torque. Backed by the unbeatable reliability offered by this Japanese brand, the Fortuner is one of the most popular cars in this segment. The prices of the Toyota Fortuner range from INR 27.58 to INR 33.28 Lakh.