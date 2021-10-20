Did Someone Order A Beefy 312cc Chinese ADV-Tourer?

Nothing is coming closer to the popularity of affordable ADV-tourers in developing countries like India. The practicality and the ‘Go-anywhere’ attitude these ADV-tourers bring to the table is luring more and more motorcyclists who want to see the beautiful landscapes this country has to offer. Potential adventure motorcyclists who don’t want to shell out big moneys, will soon have one more option to choose from. Zontes 310X, a Chinese ADV-tourer has been spied testing in India. Chances are, Zontes might be considering bringing the 310X to our shores.

What is Zontes? Who is Zontes?

Zontes has its presence in many Asian and European countries and like almost every Chinese bikemaker, Zontes is renowned for its small-capacity motorcycles.

Beefy looks

As can be seen from the spy shot and the stock images as well, the main USP of the Zontes 310X is going to be its beefy looks. It looks bigger and muscular than every other bike in its segment.

At least when it comes to aesthetics and overall road presence, it looks like it will eat its competition for breakfast. The bodywork is very beefy and turn indicators are mounted on its side fairing. Up front, it gets a LED projector headlamp that is flanked by sharp LED DRLs that lend it a rather unique look. Something that you don’t associate with a Chinese bike. What makes the overall package even more visually appealing are the twin side-slung end cans. The big windshield is, wait for it… electronically adjustable!

Features

If you think that it is just show and no go, you might be jumping to conclusions a little too early. Let us clue you in. It has a rather long feature list that could send its competition back to the drawing board. For instance, it gets keyless ignition, electric seat lock and fuel tank cover, TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, tyre pressure monitoring and brightness adjustability. Moreover, it also gets two USB chargers to aid its touring intentions.

Impressive numbers

Powering the Zontes 310X is a 312cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that puts down 34PS and 35Nm. Riders will also get the provision of switching between two riding modes — Economy and Sports. Talking about the suspension setup, it makes do with a telescopic fork and a monoshock. It also gets disc brakes at both ends. It isn’t a hardcore off-roader as you might have guessed after looking at the pictures.

In a similar wake, it utilizes 17-inch wheels wrapped in tarmac-oriented tyres. We were saving the tastiest bits for later! Its seat height stands at an accessible 795mm and guess what? It just weighs 149kg!

Although there is no official word regarding its India launch but word on the street is, Moto Royale would take the responsibility of officially getting it to our shores. And if it does, it could carry a price tag of around INR 3.5 Lakh.