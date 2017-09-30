Toyota Innova Touring Sport 2.4L Diesel Now Available With Six Speed MT

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) has discreetly updated a variant of the Innova Crysta Touring Sport line-up. The Indian arm of the Japanese automobile manufacturer has introduced a six speed manual transmission in the 2.4-litre variant of the Innova Touring Sport that replaces the five speed unit.

With prices starting at INR 19.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Innova Touring Sport diesel with a six speed MT also receives a few feature updates. New features on the model include 17 inch alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, idle start-stop system and navigation as a standard feature in the touchscreen infotainment system.

A few other highlights of the Toyota Innova Touring Sport include an all-black grille with a smoked chrome finish, smoked chrome headlamp ornament and fog lamp bezel, matte black alloy wheels, black spoiler with chrome inserts on the front and rear bumpers, black wheel arch cladding, rocker mould with chrome inserts and a black rear door garnish.

The 2.4-litre diesel engine available on the Toyota Innova Touring Sport remains the same and the motor continues to produce 148 hp at 3400 rpm and 343 Nm of torque between 1400-2800 rpm. This engine now comes mated to a six speed manual transmission. The Innova Touring Sport is also offered with a 2.8-litre diesel engine paired to a six speed automatic transmission and a 2.7-litre petrol engine paired to a five speed manual unit as standard while the six speed automatic unit is available as an option.