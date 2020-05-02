Toyota Innova Crysta Gets Additional Safety Features As Standard

Toyota Innova, since its introduction in our country, has been one of the most popular MPVs. Reasons are many, including the comfort, space and reliability which is synonymous with the Japanese car manufacturer. Over the years, the Innova has kept on getting better and they recently launched the BS6 compliant version of the same. Now, Toyota India has included a couple of more safety features in the Innova Crysta MPV as standard.

Toyota has now included safety features like Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) as standard equipment for the BS6 Innova Crysta. Visually though, it remains exactly the same and the changes are only an addition to the MPV currently on sale. Other safety features remain exactly the same and the Innova Crysta continues to be one of the safest offerings in its class, offering driver, front passenger, and driver knee airbags, ABS, EBD with brake assist, reverse parking sensors, speed alert system, and three-point seat belts.

What makes the Crysta even more likeable is the fact that despite the new additions to the safety package, prices remain exactly the same as before. The BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta petrol range starts from ₹15.36 lakh and goes all the way to ₹21.34 lakh while the BS6 Crysta diesel model’s price ranges between ₹16.79 lakh and ₹23.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

With the BS6 compliant version of the Innova Crysta, Toyota discontinued the 2.8-litre diesel engine and carried on only with the 2.4-litre diesel unit to bring the costs down a bit. The turbocharged unit makes 150 PS and 360 Nm of peak torque when paired with a 6-speed auto and as many horses and 343 Nm when mated to a 5-speed manual. The 2.7-litre petrol engine makes 166 PS of power and 245 Nm of torque. Both engines are available with a five-speed manual gearbox as well as an option of six-speed automatic transmission.