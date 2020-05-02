Honda Cars India Releases First TV Commercial Made Entirely At Home

Honda Cars India has uploaded the first ever Auto TV commercial made at home on their Instagram profile. The company claims the commercial “might be the first to be written, directed, edited and watched entirely from home.” The commercial features a blue Honda Civic portrayed as a regular-sized model, only to be revealed later that it is actually just a miniature model. The post is underlined by a caption which says, “Power your dreams while staying at home, and move towards a better world where you can take on the roads.” Thus laying the emphasis of people staying inside during this pandemic.

Watch Video:

The video showcases the creativity of the media team of Honda Cars. Such new innovative ideas clearly improves the mood of people locked inside and while nothing much worth to do. Such small steps, help people get a little distraction, even if momentarily, from all the negativity around. The video ends with the context, “Until we drive again, #StayHome” therefore asking people not to venture out of their homes and practise social distancing in their daily lives.

Meanwhile, the Government of India has extended the lockdown till May 17,2020 citing the increase in the number of cases in the past few weeks. The entire country has been divided into three zones namely- Red, Orange and Green Zones, the Red Zone being the districts where the effect of infections is very high while the Green being the districts with a low infected population.

On the business front, Honda is about to launch the much-awaited, new-generation Honda City. The new Honda City was supposed to be launched in April but the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed nationwide has made the makers defer the launch. It is now likely to take place only when the lockdown is lifted. Other than that, Honda is also set to introduce the BS6 updated Jazz in the coming weeks.