Kia Sonet Keeps The Top Spot In The Compact SUV Segment With 11,417 Unit Sales

The youngest carmaker in India, Kia Motors India, maintained its strong sales momentum in the month of November 2020 by registering total sales of 21,022 units in November 2020. With Sonet dominating the compact SUV market in India with 11,417 units sold, the company posted a robust growth of 50% over the same period last year.

The Kia Sonet led the sales chart for Kia Motors India and dominated the compact-SUV segment, which is a reflection of its wide acceptance amongst the Indian consumers. With only three products for the market, Kia has established itself as a disruptor in the Indian automobile industry with a consistent spot in the top 5 automakers list. With its latest offering, the Sonet, Kia has been able to capture the most competitive segment in the country, marking an unmatched growth for the brand in such a short time. Seltos too maintained its positive run in the Indian market with 9,205 units sold in November 2020.

On achieving positive sales for the month of November, Mr Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said, “I am delighted to witness the wide acceptance we have received in India for our vehicles. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, we were quite hopeful about the festive month and the results are overwhelming. Not only urban, but customers from tier II, III, and IV markets too are acknowledging the need for personal mobility to maintain personal safety. While there is still a lot of uncertainty in the market due to the pandemic, the overall consumer sentiment has significantly improved and we are all prepared to offer a safe and hassle-free ownership experience to our customers. We are expecting the market sentiment to improve more in coming months and we are confident that we will be able to continue this positive momentum in future as well.”

With the improved sentiment and encouraging sales, Kia is looking to increase its growth trajectory and cement its position as one of the top car manufacturers in the country. Despite challenging conditions caused by COVID-19 disruptions, Kia Motors India has not only delivered the vehicles as per promised timelines but has also ensured uninterrupted production at its Anantapur plant to meet market demand.