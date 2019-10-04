Maruti Suzuki’s Retail Channel Nexa Crosses The 1 Million Sales Mark

Conceptualised to offer a premium car buying experience for customers of the carmaker’s upmarket models, Maruti Suzuki’s retail channel Nexa has successfully crossed the 1 million sales mark. Nexa was launched by Maruti Suzuki in the year 2015 and within a short period of time, has managed to become the 3rd largest brand in the Indian Auto Industry. Within a short span of four years, Nexa already has 350+ outlets covering more than 200 cities across the country.

Since the first Nexa showroom opened its doors in 2015, the retail brand has attempted to touch the imagination of young and aspirational customers. The testimony to this is that nearly half of Nexa customers are under 35 years of age. These customers are mostly well-travelled, savvy and strive for unique experiences in life. Extending its services beyond showroom for the customers, Nexa has successfully forayed into the domains of Fashion, Music and Journeys. One such first of its kind initiative is Nexa Music, which is aimed to create Original English Music in India mentored by A.R. Rahman and headlined by four celebrated musicians. Nexa has also created unique experiences by collaborating with lifestyle properties like IIFA and Lakme Fashion Week.

Aimed at offering premium products, Nexa offers a range of vehicles across segments, including Maruti’s flagship, the S-Cross, the Baleno, the Ciaz, Ignis and the recently launched XL6. These products are backed by the carmaker’s latest technologies like Suzuki Connect, Smart Hybrid, Smartplay Infotainment System, NEXA Safety Shield, and Automatic Transmission to provide the finest customer experience. Nexa showrooms have been designed in a monochromatic theme that helps showcase the displayed vehicles in their full glory. Special attention has been given to the in-store lighting wherein the entire spotlight is on the car. A dedicated in-showroom delivery area, with LEDs and music, aims to brighten a customer’s biggest moment of joy – the car’s delivery.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launched; Prices Start From INR 3,69,000 Ex-Showroom

Maruti Suzuki also retails its other products through its ‘Arena’ outlets, where the latest product on display is the S-Presso Mini SUV. Competing against the likes of the Kwid, the micro SUV was launched recently. Prices for the all-new S-Presso start from INR 3,69,000 (ex-showroom, India) for the base variant and go up to INR 4,91,000 (ex-showroom, India) for the top-end variant.