Toyota India Announces Initiatives To Help Customers During And Post The Lockdown

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced measures to support customers navigate the uncertainties of COVID 19. To help them through this unique situation, TKM has rolled out a host of service packages which include an extension of vehicle warranty (New & Toyota Vehicle Purchased from Toyota U-TRUST), free maintenance service, roadside assistance, extended warranty & SMILES pre-paid maintenance package for up to two months.

Toyota India has announced free emergency support to customers who do not have the coverage until 15 days post the lockdown. TKM along with its dealerships are actively addressing customer queries (over the phone), ensuring they are helped and guided in an effective manner. In case of emergencies where Toyota vehicles are involved, the dealerships are fulfilling customer needs by providing doorstep facilities as Essential Services, with full cooperation from local authorities. Additionally, TKM is offering an extension until 31st May 2020 for the customers whose respective programs or products may have expired during this lockdown period. To ensure the vehicles remains in the best of the conditions, Vehicle Inspection, Car Cabin Care, Tyre, & Battery will be provided at special prices once the Dealerships are operational.

Considering the situation and the prolonged parking of the vehicle, Toyota along with its dealerships have also provided various maintenance tips to be considered during this lockdown period. Toyota’s dealerships are the face of the company and play a crucial role in engaging with the customers on a day-to-day basis. Considering the timeline of lockdown, the dealerships are instructed with certain Do’s & Don’ts to be followed once the operations are back to normal.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales & Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We would like to sincerely thank all our customers for their continued support and understanding over the years. To avoid any inconvenience to customers, we are trying our best to ensure seamless communication and hassle-free processes. Our ‘Customer Connect’ program is a step to build confidence, and show our commitment to our valued customers and our dealer partners, in these times of distress. Taking this opportunity, we would also like to sincerely request all our customers to stay at home and follow the guidelines announced by the Government.”