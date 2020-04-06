Delhi Police Deploys 40 Motorcycles For Patrol During Lockdown

It has been 13 days since the nationwide lockdown. To ensure stricter implementation of the lockdown, the Delhi Police on last Wednesday launched 40 special COVID-19 patrol motorcycles to create awareness among the people about the global pandemic and ensure restricted movement of vehicles across the national capital. This is the first of its kind initiative under South Delhi Police and comprises 40 motorcycles.

The twitter handle of DCP South Delhi read as,” #COVIDPatrol Bikes by Team South will ensure that #21daysLockdown is enforced through awareness and prosecution and that strict action is taken against those who violate the rules as #DelhiPoliceFightsCOVID.”

The squad comprises of 40 bright-yellow coloured bikes with #Covid_Patrol stickers over the tank and other body panels. Motorcycles like Honda CB Shine, TVS Apache RTR 160 and Bajaj Pulsar 150 are part of the unit. The latter, Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been recently updated to comply with the stricter BS6 emission norms. The price of the new bike starts at ₹85,958 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is powered by a 149 cc single-cylinder DTSI engine which cranks out a maximum of 14 PS of power and 13.25 NM of torque. It comes mated with a 5-speed manual transmission.

This squad is capable of reaching areas which are otherwise tricky for the Delhi Police cars to touch. The main objective of these motorcycles is regular patrolling, announcements about the spread of novel coronavirus and lockdown to warn the people to follow the lockdown and remain at home and to ensure personal hygiene. The bikes will also ensure strict checking at border pickets, prosecution of people violating the rules, and suspicious vehicles.

In an additional statement by ACP Atul Kumar Thakur, South District Police, New Delhi said,” In order to adopt strict social distancing and isolation measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and implementation of the order of lockdown in the whole of territorial jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi up to 14 April 2020, various initiatives have been taken to break the chain of the spread of this disease.”

Permanent markings will be ensured near grocery shops, vegetable shops, milk kiosks, ATMs and banks where citizens may be present to ensure social distancing, the ACP said. These motorcycles staff will also gather intelligence and keep a regular check on the movement of violators and criminals, he said. The patrolling motorcycles will check the unnecessary movement of people, who, if found on the road will be sent to nearby shelter homes. The suspicious vehicles including trucks, tempos and tankers will be checked properly by these motorcycles to ensure that the vehicles are not violating any rules. In addition, the bikes will help the police seek the cooperation of the citizens in complying with the prohibitory orders and informing them that any violation will be dealt with legally.