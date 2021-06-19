Toyota India Announces Door Delivery Service For Spare Parts

It is bizarre that how the ongoing pandemic has shaped our lives. If we take a good look at it, the new normal seems a lot different than how things used to work before someone decided to eat a bat. One thing which has caught on during the pandemic like a forest fire is the growing trend of online shopping. Fast forward to today and now you can order genuine car parts and spares online. Toyota India has taken an initiative to deliver its products to the customer’s residence.

More details

Dubbed as ‘Door Delivery’ this new initiative will be linked under the ‘Toyota Parts Connect’ and from this venture the customers can buy original spare parts for their vehicle. It’s a first of its kind service. The important thing to note here is that there will be no middle channel and the customer will buy directly from the carmaker.

With this initiative, the customers have the options to take the products from a nearby dealership or they can opt for the delivery at their residence. Few of the products that comes under this service are car care essentials, engine oil, tyres, battery and few more spare parts as well. As of now, this service is only available in 12 cities and the company aims to target every major city in the country.

Official statement

Commenting on the introduction of this new value proposition, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, said, “With the launch of this initiative, we have achieved yet another milestone towards our commitment in providing best customer experience. Genuine parts play a vital role towards safety of customers and vehicles, therefore, it’s our continuous endeavour to improve the accessibility and availability of genuine parts for a user-friendly experience. This initiative will further help us to move one step ahead in providing expediency in procuring genuine parts and other vehicle related parts, making it easy and stress-free process for our customers.