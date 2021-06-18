Hyundai Alcazar: Variants Explained

Hyundai, after teasing us for a long, long time has finally launched the Alcazar in India. Like a true Hyundai, the Alcazar is loaded to the gills with features that are spread out over three variants namely Prestige, Platinum and Signature. These variants further have an (O) pack which is essentially its automatic transmission derivative.

Majority of the Alcazar variants have an option of 6 seats whereas the option of 7 seats is restricted till the platinum variant. The variants with their features available are as follows:

Prestige

It would be injustice to call the prestige a base variant due to how well loaded it is. The standard safety features include ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, HAC, TPMS, auto dimming inside rear view mirror, rear parking camera, ISOFIX mounts and dual airbags. The exterior gets trio beam automatic LED headlamps and LED fog lamps.

It gets LED tail lamps, twin tip exhaust and 17 inch diamond cut alloy wheels. The interior gets a dual tone cognac brown theme with piano black inserts.

It sports a 7 inch multi info display for the instrument cluster, 64 colour ambient lighting, voice enabled panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable and foldable outside mirrors, wireless charging for the front row, 2nd row seatback table with cupholders and device holder, 2nd row console with storage and cupholders with wireless charger(6 seater only), rear window sunshade, USB charger for all rows and all four power windows with driver side one touch up and down.

In terms of infotainment and connectivity, the Alcazar as standard gets a 10.25 inch HD touchscreen with navigation and smartphone connectivity like Android auto and Apple carplay. It gets steering mounted audio controls, Arkamys mood sound and Hyundai’s connected car tech which is Bluelink.

Prestige(O) AT

The prestige (O) automatic adds electric parking brake with auto hold function. It gets an air purifier with AQI display, drive modes (comfort, eco, sport), traction modes (snow, mud, sand) and paddle shifters.

Platinum

The platinum variant adds side and curtain airbags, 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, 18 inch diamond cut alloy wheels, 10.25 inch fully digital instrument cluster, 2nd row headrest cushion, 8 way power adjustable driver seat and Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers.

Platinum(O) AT

The platinum(O) automatic adds side foot step, drive modes, traction modes and paddle shifters.

Signature

The top end signature variant gets front parking sensors, front row ventilated seats and an option of dual tone exterior.

Signature(O) AT

The signature(O) automatic gets side foot step, drive modes, traction modes and paddle shifters.