MG Motor And ACMA Forge An Alliance For EV Development

In a bid to foster skill development in the EV industry, MG Motor India has formed an Alliance with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) . ACMA will conduct a study on the MG ZS EV to promote skill development in the component segment. It will work in tandem with IIT Delhi campus of Sonepat to further its research on the deployment of electric vehicles in the country.

Official statement

Commenting on the announcement, Rajeev Chaba, MG Motor India (President and MD), said, “MG Motor and ACMA will collaboratively add value to the EV component industry by imparting education and skill development to create a future-ready workforce. The alliance is also aligned with MG’s vision of CASE mobility, learning & skill development, and overall commitment to strengthening the EV ecosystem.”Sunjay J Kapur, President, ACMA said “We are grateful to MG Motor for providing us with this opportunity. A future-ready workforce for manufacturing electric vehicles is the need of the hour and this collaboration will help the auto component makers in upskilling themselves and remaining relevant.”

MG Motor India: Other initiatives

NFTs are unique cryptographic tokens in the form of digital artefacts that exist on a blockchain and cannot be replicated. They have Unique Identification codes that differ from one another. NFT makes it possible to own all forms of digital assets including art music, etc. NFT or Non-fungible Tokens has taken the world by storm. Keeping up with the trend MG Motor India has announced the launch of a collection of NFT. With this, the British brand has become the first carmaker in India to launch a collection of NFTs.

The MG NFT collection will go on sale starting 28 December, 12 Noon onwards, with 1111 units of digital creatives as part of the launch collection. The automaker will introduce its maiden NFT on KoineArth’sNgageN platform which has been especially customized for MG transactions. MG’s NFT will be categorized into 4 “C” Collectables, Community & diversity, Collaborative art, and CaaP (Car-as-a-Platform). The company has also announced that the proceeds for this median sale will go towards supporting community service under MG SEWA. According to KoineArth, the NFT collected will be INR-based as well as GST-compliant.

