Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo Edition Discontinued

Toyota has already unveiled the updated version of the Fortuner but we are yet to receive it. In the latest turn of events, the TRD Sportivo edition of the outgoing version of the Fortuner has been discontinued. The Fortuner TRD Sportivo was a sportier version of the SUV and featured cosmetic updates which made it look even beefier as compared to the standard model. It was priced between Rs 34.98 lakh and Rs 36.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and commanded a premium of Rs 2.30 lakh over the standard Fortuner.

More details

The reason behind the discontinuation hasn’t been revealed by the company but it is being assumed it is pulled out of the market to make space for the updated Fortuner which is slated to arrive in early 2021.

The TRD Sportivo edition of the Fortuner used to come with a blacked-out grille and TRD logo as well as redesigned bumpers. It also came with black alloy wheels as well as a blacked-out roof. TRD badging at the rear screamed its exclusivity. The interiors of this limited-edition of this SUV used to come draped in black-red coloured upholstery and packed additional features such as auto-folding ORVMs, a 360-degree camera, and illuminated scuff plates. For some extra amount, Toyota also offered a technology pack which added a tyre pressure monitor, head-up display, wireless smartphone charger for rear passenger, digital video recorder (DVR), an air ionizer and a welcome door lamp.

Currently, the Toyota Fortuner has been available with two BS6 compliant engine options – a 2.7-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel. The former cranks out 166 PS of power and 245 Nm of peak torque, while the latter produces 177 PS of power and 420 Nm of torque (450 Nm with AT). Out of the two engine options, only the diesel gets an optional 4×4. Transmission duties are carried out by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of a 6-speed automatic on both the powertrains. The Fortuner TRD was offered with Toyota’s 177PS 2.8-litre diesel engine. It was offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission in 4×2 and 4×4 variants.

New Fortuner

While the Toyota Fortuner has been the most favourite full-size SUV in the country, the gap has been closing between itself and its most direct rival the Ford Endeavour. The Ford Endeavour in its latest generation has made vast improvements in terms of rideability, comfort, performance and most important features. This is where the Fortuner has seemed to lose traction as being a premium SUV it didn’t offer many premium features. However, the Japanese company has addressed that issue with the latest update to the Fortuner. Expect Toyota to introduce the new Fortuner in India in early 2021.