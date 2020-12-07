Hyundai India Announces Initiative To Boost Employment Opportunities

Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, announced its Skill Development Initiative ‘SAKSHAM’ to boost Employment opportunities in diverse sectors. The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has increased the job losses adding to the stress of certain sectors especially healthcare. Apart from shortage of doctors and nurses, there is a huge requirement of support staff like attendants, medical assistants and skilled janitors.

To cater to the shortage of skilled manpower, ‘SAKSHAM’ initiative will be first carried out in healthcare sector creating more livelihood opportunities for the unemployed youth. The program will offer several employment-oriented courses across sectors. The first project in healthcare domain will run in 2 phases covering states of Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana in first and state of Bihar in second phase along with few more states in the future.The project will provide both theoretical and on-job training modules to the individuals followed by placements. Post the training, students will be absorbed as Patient Attendants, Janitors, General Duty Attendants, etc. The project is expected to place about 580 trainees till December 2020.

Commenting on commencement of the program, Mr. S.S Kim, MD &CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Under the aegis of our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai aims to alleviate the challenges faced by youth during these trying times. Our initiative ‘SAKSHAM’ is aimed at empowering the vulnerable sections of society to become self-reliant. ‘SAKSHAM’ initiative is a step towards a sustainable economic development much needed to bridge the widening employment gap created by the Covid-19 pandemic. The courses are certified by National Skill development Corporation, which will help them in their future endeavors.”

