Toyota bZ4X Electric Crossover Breaks Cover In The USA

Toyota’s bZ4X has made its debut in the United States. The brand has poured its heart and soul into its ‘beyond Zero’ all-electric lineup, and it shows the same in every contour of bZ4X; the first to be unveiled under the Toyota bZ umbrella. Right of the bat, Toyota has high hopes for the all-electric crossover and claims to have taken a step towards carbon neutrality.

Official Statements

Mike Tripp, Vice President, Toyota Marketing said,” With zero emissions and an exhilarating drive, the bZ4X is hitting the market at just the right time as we expand our already comprehensive electrified product line up,” he added,” As a human-centered company, Toyota remains committed to offering customers a diverse portfolio of products to meet their individual needs and move us toward a carbon neutral future.”

Design

The car has a futuristic and edgy design, referred to as “Hi-Tech and Emotional” by Toyota. The bZ4X has a dual-tone color scheme, with the roof and side mirrors in gloss black. The bumper inserts and wheel arches are also black. Overall the design is very edgy and sharp. The contrasting look of the big bumper and slim headlight makes a bold appeal. The solid lines along the sides, uphold the bold look to the back. The taillights have an X-shape to them and extend well within the body of the car. A red stripe connects the two lights. We also get to see split spoilers along with the shark fin antenna on the roof.

On the inside is a spacious, leather-stitched cabin. Among the highlights is the large touchscreen infotainments system, an all-digital instrument cluster, and a multifunction steering wheel, with a heating feature just like the seats. All and all the cabin looks very neat and has a sense of sophistication.

Performance

Talking about performance, the car is offered in two trim levels; ‘XLE’ being front-wheel-drive and ‘Limited’ being all-wheel-drive. While the FWD offers 201HP, the AWD offers 215HP of power. The company claims that the XLE model offers a range of 250 miles (~400km).

The car offers a host of features like Over-the-air software updates, Toyota’s Safety Sense package that is a combination of collision warning systems, and an Advanced Driver Assistance System. The car is compatible with high-output chargers and capable of charging to 80 percent in just one hour. The digital key feature allows you to use your smartphone as the key to the car, and digital keys can also be shared with friends and family for added ease.

The expected price of the car is $37,000 for the base model. The car will go for sale in the U.S. in mid-2022.