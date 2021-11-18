India-Bound Volkswagen T-Roc Facelift Revealed!

Earlier this month, we reported that the Volkswagen T-Roc has been sold out for the year 2021 in the Indian market and that Volkswagen may not bring it in for 2022 due to the facelift on its way. Now, Volkswagen has revealed the facelifted T-Roc range. Though Volkswagen has not confirmed yet if the T-Roc facelift will be making it to our shores, we can still hope for it considering how popular the current iteration was in India. Let’s take a look at the T-Roc facelift:

Exterior

The new T-Roc features a fresh fascia with a reworked grille and new LED headlights. It now gets an option of matrix LED headlamps. The bumper now gets black inserts running across it and a larger air duct.

The LED DRLs are now positioned on the bumper. Coming to the side, it gets a new set of alloy wheels which range from 16-inches to 19-inches in size depending on the size. At the rear, it gets a pair of new LED lights and an altered rear bumper.

Interior

The changes in the interior are much more comprehensive for the T-Roc. The dashboard now features soft-touch material as opposed to hard plastics. It gets a new and updated 8-inch digital instrument cluster. There’s a new free-standing touchscreen infotainment system that replaces the current touchscreen which was integrated into the dashboard. The screen sizes offered are 6.5-inches, 8-inches, and 9.2 inches depending on the variant. The steering wheel is a new unit too which features touch-sensitive buttons. The door trims and switchgear are also new and lifted from the new Golf. It also gets a touch-sensitive climate control which was recently seen on the Taigun.

Powertrain

The powertrain options in the facelifted T-Roc remain the same. The T-Roc is globally available with a 1.0 TSI, 2.0 TSI, and 2.0 TDI. It also gets a turbocharged 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSI engine with active cylinder technology. It produces 15ohp and 250nm of torque. It is mated to a 7-speed DSG. This powertrain option was offered in the Indian-spec T-Roc and we expect the facelifted T-Roc to continue with the same if it ever comes back.