Watch Pol Tarres Pulling Off Unimaginable Things On His Yamaha Ténéré 700 In ‘The Seeker 2’ Movie

If there’s one man who’s making the Yamaha Ténéré 700 look like the coolest and most capable middleweight ADV on the face of this earth, it has to be Pol Tarres. The Spanish Trails rider made good use of the Ténéré 700 in The Seeker short film that got released on YouTube last year. The short film was enough to hand out a testament that Pol is indeed a God on two wheels and if you still doubt his capabilities or his shooting crew’s, the sequel to The Seeker movie has found its way on YouTube. Grab a can of energy drink and all the people you are surrounded with because even if they are not into motorcycles and breath-taking landscapes, their eyes will also stay glued to the screen!

Watch video

The original short film had a philosophical undertone but the sequel emphasizes more narrative this time around. We also get to see Money Heist actor Ahikar Azcona who has managed to add some star power to the roster. Azcona’s character gets stuck on a far-off beach as his Yamaha Ténéré 700 Rally Edition gets stuck deep in the sand. The apocalyptic tone of the movie rages on but lucky for Azcona, he had Pol’s number on his speed dial. To save his dear friend from a super-isolated place, Pol Tarres sets out on a rescue mission astride his own Yamaha Ténéré 700.

What follows is more than 10 minutes of visual drama that consists of mouth-watering sceneries and a lot more antiques by our very own Pol Tarres. The Seeker 2 has more than enough moments to convince you that what Pol is pulling off on his motorcycle, is definitely inhuman! Be it climbing over abandoned houses or plowing through forests, Tarres doesn’t disappoint.

The Seeker 2 moves towards on a ‘high’ note, quite literally as Pol rides up his Ténéré 700 on a freaking mountain!

What is Ténéré 700?

Ténéré 700 is Yamaha’s take on a middleweight ADV-tourer and is widely acclaimed around the world for its off-road capabilities and rally-inspired looks. It draws power from a 689cc Crossplane twin (CP2) engine which is an absolute treat. On paper, it makes 72 horsepower at 9000 rpm and 67.79 nm of torque at 6500 rpm.

These numbers might not be earth-shattering because its rivals make considerably more power. But in the defence of Tenere, it all comes down to the way the power is put down on the road. Take this, for instance, it shares the same engine with the manic MT-07! We just hope that Yamaha India decides to bring this absolute beast on our shores.