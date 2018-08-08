Top Variants Of Maruti Suzuki Swift Get Auto Gear Shift Transmission

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the introduction of Auto Gear Shift (AGS) option in top-end ZXi+ and ZDi+ variants of its best seller – all-new Swift. Maruti Suzuki had launched the third generation of the Swift at the Auto Expo in February 2018. At the launch, AGS transmission was offered in VXI, ZXI, VDI and ZDI variants. The ex-showroom prices for the AGS equipped Swift are:

Swift Petrol ZXI+ : INR 776,000

Swift Diesel ZDI+ : INR 876,000

Introducing AGS on the top-variants of the hatchback, R. S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said that the Swift has always scored high on customers’ expectations. AGS has been very well appreciated by the Swift customers. Kalso further added that the Company received customer feedback seeking convenience of AGS in the high-selling top-end variants. Accordingly, Maruti Suzuki is now offering AGS in the top-end ZXI+ and ZDI+ variants. This will further strengthen the brand Swift and enhance the popularity of Maruti Suzuki’s acclaimed two-pedal technology.

Customers opting for ZXI+ and ZDI+ variant will get the convenience of two-pedal technology bundled with features such as LED Projector headlamps, auto headlamps, LED DRLs, two-tone alloy wheels, reverse parking sensors with camera, smartplay infotainment system with navigation and voice command, among others.

Watch a detailed review of the third generation Maruti Suzuki Swift below:

Mechanical specifications on the new Swift include 1.2 litre petrol and 1.3 litre DDiS diesel engines. The petrol motor dishes out 83PS and 113 Nm while the diesel is rated at 75 PS and 190 Nm.

In June 2018, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift attained a spectacular milestone of one-lakh unit sales in just 145 days since its launch. This is the fastest 100,000 units for any car in India. Since its launch in 2005, cumulatively Swift has sold over 1.9 million units in India.