Top 5 Companies That Are Playing A Huge Role In Enhancing India’s EV Charging Infrastructure

The automotive industry in India might be experiencing a paradigm shift as more and more EVs are being developed and launched, but that shouldn’t drive our attention away from the fact that the EV charging infrastructure in our country still has a long way to go. Currently, the EV industry is experiencing a technological transformation phase with two significant aims: 1) improving vehicle range and 2) enhancing charging infrastructure. The EV manufacturing companies spend tons of capital and energy on charging stations’ infrastructure development to promote long-range battery vehicles. By 2027, the EV charging stations business can reach an estimated $29.7 billion, at a CAGR of 39.8% between 2020-2027. Here are 5 companies that are playing a huge role in enhancing EV charging infrastructure in our country:

SemaConnect

SemaConnect is one of the leading providers of EV charging stations in North America with around 12000 active charging stations running across the North American market.

Over a decade, the company has created, developed, and manufactured Electric Vehicle charging stations in India for the export market. The company’s extensive range of AC charging solutions furnishes reliable, smart & networked charging solutions for commercial applications such as Residential Real Estate, & Commercial Offices, Retail & Fleet Applications. SemaConnect charging stations are smart in design and intuitive in user experience.

Volttic

Volttic is a Noida-based EV Charging company. The company offers mobile for electric vehicle drivers and also a dashboard for the charging station owners, integrating its cloud-based backend server. Volttic currently operates in major cities like Noida, Gurgaon, Delhi, and Bengaluru and serves organizations like McKinsey, HP, JP Morgan, and Fidelity.

Magenta Power – ChargeGrid

Magenta Power is deeply focused on producing, dispensing, and managing clean energy. “ChargeGrid” is the popular brand name of this Mumbai-based firm. They uncovered India’s first solar-based charging station. Magenta, in EV charging, is offering the charging service in commercial spaces, residential complexes, Malls, offices, & Hotels. The company is covering 50+ charging stations across 8 cities in India.

Ather

Founded in 2013, Ather is a Bengaluru-based company that developed the first smart scooter of India called Ather 450. Ather Energy serves its innovative services at public places like malls, offices, and restaurants. Ather provides 30+ charging areas in Bengaluru and more than 10 locations in Chennai. Also, Ather is planning to expand the network to 30 cities across India.

Tata Power

There are 85+ charging points included under TATA Power, and over 40+ in Mumbai, and in nine states. Moreover, a popular subsidiary of Tata Sons, “Tata Motors” has partnered with TATA Power to set up 300+ fast-charging stations over diverse cities across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad. TATA power’s Electric Vehicle charging solutions meet diverse charging standards and specifications and may be used for various EV models and categories.

