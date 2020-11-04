2020 Yamaha Aerox 155 Unveiled, Gets R15’s 155cc Engine

The concept of sporty gearless scooters was pretty alien to us, a few years back. They still might not be that popular in our country but they sell like hot cakes in countries like Malaysia and Indonesia. Yamaha recently launched the 2020 Aerox in Indonesia at IDR 25.5 million or Rs 1.29 lakh. The reason why we are talking about this sharp-looking scooter, even after knowing that it might not make it to our country anytime soon, is because this gearless scooter derives power from the same engine which pumps the affairs in Yamaha R15.

More details

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is known as the NVX 155 in Malaysia. The latest iteration also benefits from connected technology and is sold in two versions – with ABS and without.

Looks

As far as looks go, the gearless scooter is a looker! The front end features twin LED headlamp setup flanked by DRLs The new model also gets a fully digital instrument console, complete with Yamaha’s Y-Connect application, allowing riders to pair their phone with the scooter. The Yamaha Y-connect app hooks up with the rider’s smartphone to monitor calls and messages, maintenance schedules, error codes, and last parking location, with the ability to share the information online with other Aerox 155 Connected riders.

The front turn indicators are housed in aggressively-styled side panels. Even the liveries it comes draped in, fall on the sportier side, hinting that it is not your regular gearless scooter. Adding to the list are creature comforts like keyless ignition, hazard light switch, and ignition kill switch. Despite the sporty nature, the scooter gets a massive 25-litre underseat storage, accessible with a remote locking switch.

Specifications

The main highlight of this gearless scooter has to be its peppy engine. It utilizes a liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine with variable valve actuation (VVA) displacing 155 cc. The Aerox 155 churns out 15.15 hp at 8,00 rpm and 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm versus the 14.8 hp at 8,000 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm of its previous generation.

The fuel tank capacity has gone up to 5.5-litre from the previous generation’s 4.6-litre. The scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a disc at the front, aided by ABS, and a drum unit at the rear. We might not get this scooter here, ever, but that won’t stop us from worshipping the god of wheels anyway and pray to him that Yamaha surprises us.

Yamaha’s official apparel and accessories

Yamaha India recently announced the online availability of its wide range of apparel and accessories on the country’s biggest online store, Amazon India. This is for the first time in India that Yamaha will sell its apparel and accessories online. With this move, Yamaha customers and motorcyclists will now be able to buy a wide range of accessories and apparel for both motorcycles and scooters in an easy and convenient way through Amazon India.

Yamaha merchandise on Amazon India will include a wide range of riding apparel such as T-Shirts and Jackets. Besides this, the company will also retail other merchandise like Stickers, Key Chains, along with other two-wheeler accessories like Tank Pads, Bike Cover, Seat Cover, USB Mobile Charger, Engine Guard, Skid Plate, Frame Slider, Graphic Set, Floor Mats, Scooter Guard Set.