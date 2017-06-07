Three Women Rotarians Drive From Coimbatore to London In A Tata HEXA

The Tata HEXA, with three women Rotarians – Meenakshi Aravind, Mookambika Rathinam and Priya Rajpal completed the expedition from Coimbatore to London, covering 24 countries and 11,134 kms in a span of 72 days.

With an endeavor to raise funds for the Rotary India Literacy Mission and to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Indian Independence, they embarked on this expedition. Tata HEXA has been the vehicle of choice in this international epic journey. With its off-road and on-road capabilities, the HEXA maneuvered through the toughest terrains and uninhabited zones, delivering a new level of driving experience.

Powered by the 2.2L VARICOR 400 diesel engine, the Tata HEXA delivers 400 Nm of torque torque and 156 PS power. The HEXA’s ‘SUPER DRIVE MODES’ helped switch between the four different driving modes – Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road, drive through uninhabited zones, non-tarred roads, rocky terrains, forests, streams, and dunes covering an average of 400 kms a day.

The All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system is electronically controlled via an adaptive system by Borg Warner, with the torque on demand feature. For this ultimate journey, the Tata HEXA has been equipped with accessories like a roof platform, a canopy, luggage bags, high lift jack, shovel, jerry can, a navigation unit and a wireless charger.