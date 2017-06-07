Mahindra Mojo Supersport Concept Render By Oberdan Bezzi Looks Stunning

Render expert Oberdan Bezzi has created yet another concept model, and this time, it’s based on the Mahindra Mojo. Known as the Mojo Supersport Concept, the render features a fully faired version based on the Mojo motorcycle that Mahindra currently sells in India.

The standard Mahindra Mojo

The Mojo Supersport Concept carries forward a few design cues such as the twin frame design under the fuel tank and the conventional upswept exhaust design. The rest of the parts have been replaced to give the concept a sportier look. Up-front, the concept features a sharper design with dual LED headlamps and LED DRLs that replaces the circular halogen units.

On either side, the Mojo Supersport Concept features a full fairing with the ‘Mojo’ livery extending to the fuel tank. The stock single piece setup makes way for sporty split seat setup. The motorcycle also receives new alloy wheels finished in neon yellow, a shade that is seen on the body decals as well.

Currently, the Mahindra Mojo is powered by a 295cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine that produces 26 hp at 8000 rpm and 30 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six speed gearbox that sends power to the rear wheel. The Mahindra Mojo comes with a price tag of INR 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).