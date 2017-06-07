Home News Mahindra Mojo Supersport Concept Render By Oberdan Bezzi Looks Stunning
Mahindra Mojo Supersport Concept Render By Oberdan Bezzi Looks Stunning

Mahindra Mojo Supersport Concept Render By Oberdan Bezzi Looks Stunning

By Aditya NadkarniJune 7, 2017

Render expert Oberdan Bezzi has created yet another concept model, and this time, it’s based on the Mahindra Mojo. Known as the Mojo Supersport Concept, the render features a fully faired version based on the Mojo motorcycle that Mahindra currently sells in India.

June 7, 2017-Mahindra-Mojo-24-600x398.jpg

The standard Mahindra Mojo

The Mojo Supersport Concept carries forward a few design cues such as the twin frame design under the fuel tank and the conventional upswept exhaust design. The rest of the parts have been replaced to give the concept a sportier look. Up-front, the concept features a sharper design with dual LED headlamps and LED DRLs that replaces the circular halogen units.

Also read: Mahindra Two Wheelers launches the first MOJO Exclusive Dealership

On either side, the Mojo Supersport Concept features a full fairing with the ‘Mojo’ livery extending to the fuel tank. The stock single piece setup makes way for sporty split seat setup. The motorcycle also receives new alloy wheels finished in neon yellow, a shade that is seen on the body decals as well.

June 7, 2017-Oberdan-Bezzi-Mahindra-Mojo-Supersport-Concept-render-600x521.jpg

Currently, the Mahindra Mojo is powered by a 295cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine that produces 26 hp at 8000 rpm and 30 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six speed gearbox that sends power to the rear wheel. The Mahindra Mojo comes with a price tag of INR 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews
Mercedes-Benz E220d LWB India launch white side profile

Mercedes-Benz E220d LWB India Launch - Image Gallery

Lexus ES 300h - front view - closeup

Lexus ES 300h - Image Gallery

BMW Art Car #18 - Image Gallery

Modified Mahindra XUV500 - Image Gallery