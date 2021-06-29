This Variant Of The Skoda Kushaq Will Give You The Best Bang For Your Buck

The much-awaited Kushaq has finally been launched at a price of ₹10.49 lakhs for the 1.0 TSI manual Active and goes on till ₹17.6 lakhs for the 1.5TSI DSG Style. The Kushaq is spread over three variants and four engine/transmission options. The variants are Active, Ambition and Style and the engine options are 1.0TSI and 1.5TSI. You get a 6-speed manual as standard for both the engines and an option of a 6-speed torque converter for the 1.0TSI and a 7 speed DSG dual-clutch automatic for the 1.5 TSI. The Kushaq doesn’t get an option of a diesel powertrain, unlike its competitors. You get an option of 6 colours for the Kushaq which are Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel, Honey Orange and Tornado Red. Skoda has priced the Kushaq on par with its competition rather than undercutting them. Equivalent variants and engine options of the Kushaq and the rivals are priced a few thousands more or less than each other. So which variant offers the most value considering the price and the competition? Let’s take a look:

Active 1.0TSI manual

The exterior of the Active gets 16-inch steel wheels with a wheel cover, black roof rails, Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps with reflector lights, Skoda piano black fender garnish and a grille with chrome surround. The interior gets textured décor on the dashboard, LED readings lamps for the front and rear, a gloss black dashboard line, front centre armrest with storage, 2 spoke steering wheel with chrome scrollers, fabric inserts on doors, 12V power outlet and chrome ring on gearshift knob. In terms of safety, it comes loaded with dual airbags, ESC, ABS, EBD, MCB, EDS, XDS and XDS+, ASR, MSR, brake disc wiping, ISOFIX child mounts, remote control with foldable key and rollover protection. The interior gets tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with 6 speakers, manual air conditioning, power windows, basic MID and rear parking sensors

Why does it make sense?

The Base 1.0 TSI is value for money due to its standard equipment which is mainly safety features. The base Kushaq is loaded with electronic aids which its competitors offer only on the higher variants. You also get a touchscreen infotainment system, unlike the Creta which doesn’t get any music system in its base variant. The higher variants of the Kushaq could be perceived as lesser value for money due to an increment of around ₹2 lakhs for the Ambition and Style variants. The higher variants of the Creta and the Seltos also appear to be more value for money as they are much more feature-packed than the Kushaq at the same price. Lastly, you also get an option of diesel for the two cars at a price that is on par with Kushaq’s higher-end petrol variants. Hence, the Kushaq Active is the most value for money variant in the lineup.