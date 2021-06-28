Ola Electric Scooter Manufacturing Plant Phase 1 Completed; Confirms CEO

India-headquartered Ola started construction of the world’s largest two-wheeler mega-factory on its 500-acre site back in the month of February. The company announced a Rs 2400 crore MoU with the Tamil Nadu government in December 2020 and rapidly completed the land acquisition in January this year. And now, Ola Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has made it official that phase 1 of the plant’s construction has been completed and that we should expect the official launch of the electric scooter to happen soon.

Through this entire process, Ola is maintaining its strong focus on sustainability. The company has ensured the conservation of the green belt in the area by preserving and transplanting the trees on site.

Bhavish Aggarwal’s tweet read “In just 4 months, this place has transformed from acres of empty rock land to the world’s largest 2W factory. The Ola Futurefactory phase 1 is nearing completion! The scooters are coming soon! Great work by team”

Ola plans to have a large forest area within the site and reuse the excavated soil and rocks within the factory. Ola’s mega-factory will have an initial capacity of 2M units a year in phase 1 and will serve as the company’s global manufacturing hub for its range of electric-powered scooters and two-wheelers across India and international markets including Europe, UK, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand. The factory is also expected to be the country’s most automated, with about 5,000 robots and automated guided vehicles in use once it is operational to its full capacity. The company has already brought on board global partners and suppliers as it works towards getting its factory, billed to be the world’s largest scooter factory, operational in the coming months.

Ola is close to launching the first in its range of electric scooters in the coming months. The scooter is expected to have great design, removable battery, high performance and range as well as a host of industry-first technology features. Ola’s first electric scooter looks similar to the state-of-the-art, tech-laden Etergo Appscooter. In May 2020, Ola Electric Mobility acquired Etergo BV. First revealed in 2018, the AppScooter uses swappable high energy density batteries to deliver a range up to 240km and class-leading acceleration of 0-45kph in 3.9 seconds. It also comes with TFT instrumentation.