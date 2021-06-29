The Future Is Electric For Tata Motors – Launching 10 EVs by 2025

The number of electric vehicles on the road is growing at an exponential rate. Every manufacturer is striving to offer their ICE-powered products in an electric avatar. However, there is one name that stands out in the Indian market: Tata Nexon EV. Tata has created a name for itself in the electric sector and has done exceptionally well. Since its release, Nexon EV has sold over 4000 units to become the bestselling electric car in India. Following the Nexon EV’s success, Tata plans to release 10 electric vehicles by 2025.

More details

Tata Motors Ltd plans to lead the pack of EV manufacturers by launching 10 electric vehicles across the commercial and passenger sector by 2025. The Tata Altroz EV and the Tata HBX EV are already in the works and should be launched in the coming months. The major concern for EV buyers is the lack of charging stations and Tata also plans to solve this by growing the charging infrastructure of the country.

Official Statement

In its 76th annual report, the company’s chairman N Chandrasekaran has stated that 10 new BEV vehicles will be included in the Group’s portfolio by 2025. “In India, EV penetration in our portfolio has doubled to 2% this year, and we expect penetration to increase exponentially in the coming years. Tata Motors will lead this change in the Indian market. By 2025, Tata Motors will have 10 new BEV (battery electric vehicles), and as a group, we will invest proactively to set up charging infrastructure across the country,” Chandrasekaran said. Tata Sons Ltd, the parent of Tata Motors, is also exploring opportunities to invest in manufacturing lithium-ion cells in India and Europe to forge a proper supply chain for its zero-emission vehicles in the coming decade, said N. Chandrasekaran, who is also the chairman of Tata Sons that controls the diversified Tata group.

Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover plans to go all-electric by 2036, and Tata motors seem to be walking in the same footsteps. The Jaguar I-pace is there offering to the electric segment right now and there are other prototypes in the works. Tata aims to have a sustainable business model to achieve this goal. Tata claims that JLR can lead their way in the EV sector as the company has a global presence in 150 countries and employs over 150,000 people worldwide.