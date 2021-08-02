This Start-Up Is Gifting Brand-Spanking-New BMW G 310 R And KTM Duke 390 Motorcycles To Its New Joinees!

Fintech start-up in our country BharatPe has created a new approach to welcome new staff. As a welcome gift, some companies put a new bag, some company products, and other little items in hampers. BharatPe, on the other hand, has taken the welcome gift to a whole new level. New employees are being gifted BMW motorcycles. The company’s first batch of BMW motorcycles were delivered to the company’s new IT managers.

Ashneer Grover, founder, and CEO of BharatPe, announced on LinkedIn the perks of joining the fintech firm have now been extended to product managers too. In the LinkedIn post, Grover wrote, “It’s real. It’s here. It’s waiting for you. The first set of BMW Bikes are rolling off to our new joiners in the tech team. We are happy to announce that we have now extended the bike and gadget package for product managers.” BharatPe had earlier announced these perks as part of the firm’s Referral & Joining Policy. To attract fresh talent from all over India, the fintech firm said it will give out packages to 100 new joinees, which would include perks such as BMW bikes, Jawa Perak, KTM Duke 390, Airpods, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and others.

The firm’s main focus isn’t only attracting new talent but also to make the current employees happy. To further support this, the start-up had advanced the appraisals of its tech team by 8 months. BharatPe’s tech team has earned 75% increment splits between CTC (Cost to the company) and incremental ESOPs (employee stock ownership plan)

BharatPe is giving the option to its new joinees to choose between two different packages – bike package and gadget package. If the joinee chooses the bike package, they get to pick a motorcycle from among these stellar options – BMW G310R, Jawa Perak, KTM Duke 390, KTM RC 390, and Royal Enfield Himalayan. The firm’s other packages include gadgets such as — Apple iPad Pro (with Pencil), Bose Headphone, Harman Kardon Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Watch, WFH desk and chair, and Firefox Typhoon 27.5 D bicycle. Wait there is more, BharatPe will send its entire tech team to Dubai to attend the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup from October 17 to November 14, 2021.