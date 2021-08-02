Tata Nexon EV Demand As Good As Nexon Diesel

With rising fuel prices in the country, electric vehicles are making more sense day by day. The government is releasing many subsidies as well to make the case stronger for them. With a much cheaper significant running cost, electric vehicles can be a relief with fuel prices touching the ₹100 mark. Currently, the best selling electric car in our market is the Tata Nexon EV. PB Balaji, the Chief Financial Officer of Tata Motors confirmed that the demand for Nexon EV is as much as the Nexon Diesel during the company’s earnings call.

Reason for Nexon EV’s demand

The recent subsidies and FAME II policies by the state governments have made owning EVs much more attractive. In fact, states like Maharashtra and Gujrat sell more Nexon EVs than Nexon diesel. The company’s share of electric vehicles has risen from 0.2 % to 3 % in a span of two years. Tata Motors is hopeful that the Nexon EV will soon take up 5% of the vehicle sales by them. The running cost of EV vehicles also makes a strong case for itself. With petrol and diesel around the ₹100 mark, their running cost per km is quite high. The running cost of an EV vehicle would be significantly lesser. EV vehicles are also popular due to their newness and technology. Consumers love the silent operation and attention that EVs get.

Tata Nexon EV: A quick recap

The Tata Nexon EV comes with a high energy density 30.2 kWh Lithium-ion battery and permanent synchronous magnet induction motor with IP 67 rating. It produces 129ps and 245nm of torque. The battery comes with an 8years / 1,60,000 km warranty. It comes with an ARAI-certified range of 312kms. The Nexon EV can be charged via a 15 ampere AC socket which would take around 10 hours to fully charge or a DC charger would take an hour to charge from 0 to 80%.

Some of the features offered by the Nexon EV are a powered sunroof with tilt function, touchscreen infotainment by Harman, 35 connected car features via iRA connected car technology, R16 Alloy wheels, auto headlamps, auto rain sensing wipers, rear AC vents, automatic climate control , 7” TFT digital instrument cluster and leatherette wrapped steering wheel.