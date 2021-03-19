This Sidecar For The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Brings Back The Memories Of Sholay!

As far as customized motorcycles are concerned, Royal Enfields make the perfect choice. Until now, we have seen many rad modified Royal Enfield motorcycles. The one featured here might not certify as a modification in some books but that doesn’t change the fact that it is indeed a great addition to the Interceptor 650. We all have thought of installing a sidecar to our motorcycle at some point or the other. The desire of getting a sidecar gets fuelled even further if we watch Sholay, an iconic Bollywood movie which sees its two protagonists riding around on a motorcycle with a side-car.

More details

Well, if you too want a sidecar for your RE Interceptor 650 and feel like the iconic duo of Jai-Veeru, we have got some news for you.

Congenia Motorcycles from Austria has come up with an elegant sidecar for the popular twin-cylinder retro motorcycle. And talking about the sidecar itself, it is a rather elegant one! It comes finished in a delicious paint scheme of Glossy Black while the spoked wheels reflect the retro styling of the Interceptor 650 in a rather perfect manner. To save your partner from the atrocious windblast one experiences while being on a motorcycle, the company has also installed a mini windscreen up front. The seat too, looks comfy, at least in the pictures so that your partner won’t mind going the distance on this thing. The company claims it is easy to move around and handle. Manufactured in the Watsonian Squire factory, this sidecar project celebrates Congenia Motorcycle’s 120th birthday. The Austrian brand is famous for its Ural motorcycles which it retails across Europe.

Updated Interceptor 650

Talking about the Interceptor 650 now, the retro motorcycle is powered by a 650cc air/oil-cooled engine that belts out 47 HP of max power and 52 Nm of max torque. Word on the streets is, Royal Enfield, sometime this year, is going to roll out an updated version of the Interceptor 650.

It might receive the tripper navigation unit which marked its debut on the Meteor 350 and later, Himalayan. It is also being reported that Royal Enfield might start offering the Interceptor 650 with stock alloy wheels and also, there will also be new colours on offer!