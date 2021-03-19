Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Is Now Costlier Than Before!

The Bajaj Chetak is a synonymous name in almost every traditional middle-class Indian family. For generations, it performed the role of an everyday utility scooter and was one of the highest-selling two-wheelers for a long time. With the new generation of automatic scooters making their way to the markets, traditional scooters were phased out. Bajaj re-invented the brand with an electric motor last year in the form of the Chetak Electric. And now, the company has announced a price hike for the Chetak.

Updated pricing

Bajaj had launched its electric scooter, the Chetak in two variants – Urbane and Premium. The Urbane is the more-affordable variant and was originally launched at Rs 1 lakh, and now costs Rs 1.15 lakh. The Premium variant, meanwhile, was priced at Rs 1.15 lakh, and it now costs Rs 1.20 lakh.

Specs and features

The retro-modern appearance is one of the key USPs of the electric scooter. Its timeless style flows through every detail of the materials, colours and design. The Chetak has a 3 kWh, IP67-rated battery pack. The electric motor makes 4 kW of power and 16 Nm of torque. The electric scooter has a claimed range of 95 km. It takes 5 hours to fully charge the battery pack. The Chetak Electric further impresses with high-quality components and an exquisite selection of unique metallic colours and trims. A front disc brake, chrome-plated bezels, metallic coloured wheels & a designer stitch seat complete this package.

Another great feature of the Chetak is its fully-digital LCD instrument cluster. It is an elegant circular unit that gels with the overall design of the electric scooter. It supports Bluetooth connectivity which allows customers to connect their smartphones and use several convenient features. Bajaj is providing 3 years or 50,000 km warranty on the Chetak’s Lithium-Ion Batteries.

To recap, the Premium model gets additional metallic colour options, a dark/light tan seat, metallic-coloured wheels and a disc brake at the front. The Urbane model, meanwhile, misses out on the metallic colour option and uses a drum brake at the front. In terms of competition, the Chetak takes on the Ather 450 Plus (Rs 1.28 lakh) and Ather 450X (Rs 1.47 lakh). It also rivals the TVS iQube which is priced at Rs 1.08 lakh.