Shelby American Unveils 98 Limited-Edition Shelbys On The 98th Birth Anniversary Of Their Late Founder

Shelby American, founded by the great late Carrol Shelby has unveiled 98 limited-edition Mustang-based Shelbys units to celebrate the 98th birth anniversary of their late founder. These limited-edition units include the Shelby GT, Shelby GT500SE, the Shelby Super Snake and Super Snake Speedster. The Shelby Super Snake Speedster features a hard top tonneau system which gets which is cool but might prove to be a bit inconvenient as the top stows that runs up to the back of both headrests.

Carrol Shelby was an absolute legend. He is the only person to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans as a driver with Aston Martin in 1959, as a manufacturer with the Cobra Daytona Coupe in 1964 and as a team manager in 1966 and 1967 for the Ford GT program. Carroll Shelby was also best known for his involvement with the AC Cobra and later with Mustang-based performance cars build in partnership with Ford Motor Company.

The Shelby Super Snake looks like a beast that Carrol Shelby would love to drive. In terms of design and aesthetics, it looks just like a Mustang. The Shelby Super Snake and Super Snake Speedster draw power from a 5.0L Supercharged Coyote V8 with a Whipple Supercharger that produces 825HP of peak power, allowing it to shoot from 0-100 km/hr in just 3.5 seconds. It comes with the option of a manual and an automatic transmission. The drivetrains are also beefed up to handle all that massive grunt and sent the power down to the rear axle. This car also gets upgraded half-shafts, a Shely cooling system and a Borla exhaust system. It also gets Ford’s performance handling pack, Shelby-specific Brembo brakes with 6 pistons at the front and 4 at the rear supplemented by Shelby’s proprietary cooling system and 20” wheels.

The most affordable of this whole limited edition lot is the Shelby GT which produces 480HP of peak power. It gets leather seats, a Borla exhaust system, and 20” wheels. If 480HP doesn’t impress you much, you can turn that number up to 700 by opting for a Ford Performance supercharger kit.

Lastly, the Shelby GT500SE or signature edition produces 800HP of peak power. It gets a supercharger pulley for an extra boost, a recalibrated suspension, a high-flow heat exchanger and intercooler, new anti-roll bars etc.

The Shelby GT retails for USD 62,310 which translates to INR 45.2 lakhs. The Shelby GT500SE sets you back by USD 1,04,900 or INR 76.1 lakhs and finally, the Shelby Super Snake costs USD 1,33,785 or INR 97.07 lakhs while the Shelby Super Snake Speedster demands USD 1,38,780 or a shade over INR 1 crore for the manual version. The Super Snakes will be available at select Ford dealerships in the USA from April while the remaining models will be made available by Shelby American itself.